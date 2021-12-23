The new trailer shows the Sully look everyone wanted [VIDEO]

Sony has released a new trailer for Uncharted, film adaptation of the legendary home video game saga Naughty Dog with protagonists Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg.

In this new short video we can take a closer look at what will be the plot of the film and we also get to know the character who will recruit Nathan and Sully, played for the occasion by Antonio Banderas. Also on the trailer finale we can also rejoice that the now iconic mustache of the treasure hunter’s mentor has finally appeared on the face of Mark Wahlberg. Also in the cast Sophia Taylor Ali who will be the face of Chloe Frazer, the journalist who will accompany the adventures of the two protagonists.

Uncharted, which hits theaters on February 17, will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, former director of Zombieland – Double hit, second chapter of the beloved zombie saga with protagonists Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone And Jesse Eisenberg.

For Tom Holland it is therefore a further opportunity to show off after the enormous success he is obtaining Spider-Man: No Way Home, right now in the room. However, despite the success, the young actor is not convinced that he wants to continue his career. Recently he confided, during an interview with Sky News, his doubts.

I don’t even know if I want to be an actor – he had said when asked what his future would be like. I started acting when I was 11 and haven’t done anything else, so I’d love to go and do other things. Honestly, I’m like… having a midlife crisis – at 25, I’m having a pre-midlife crisis. Others may refer to this as a “quarter of life crisis”, which happens to some people in their mid-twenties.

What do you think of this new trailer?

Keep following us on The Monkey Play, The Monkey Does!