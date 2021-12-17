The new travel rules from December 16th

Again, the travel rules. In general, all the measures already ordered by the Minister of Health on 22 October last regarding the movements in and out of foreign states or territories are extended until the date of the end of the state of emergency. But there are some important news.

The new rules for the countries on list C

To enter Italy, the persons who have stayed or transited, in the previous 14 days, in one or more States or territories referred to in List C of Annex 20 to the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 2 March 2021, must present to the airline or shipping company and to anyone appointed to carry out checks, at the time of boarding papers. Here are which ones:

Passenger Locator Form, in digital format via smartphone display or in printed hard copy (here what the Passenger Locator Form is, how it works and how to get it)

green pass

negative result of a molecular swab carried out in the 48 hours prior to entry into the national territory, or a rapid antigenic swab in the previous 24 hours.

In case of non-presentation of one of the required certifications, without prejudice to the obligation to undergo the molecular or antigenic test provided, the fiduciary isolation is triggered for 5 days at the address indicated in the Passenger Locator Form, with the obligation to undergo a molecular or antigen test at the end of this period.

They belong tolist C these countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Croatia

Denmark (including Faroe Islands and Greenland)

Estonia

Finland

France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent)

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent)

Poland

Portugal (including Azores and Madeira)

Czech Republic

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (including territories on the African continent)

Sweden

Hungary

Iceland

Norway

Liechtenstein

Swiss

Andorra

Principality of Monaco.

The new rules for the countries on list D

Another big news is theupdating of the list of states and territories belonging to list D of Annex 20 to the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 2 March 2021:

Argentina

Australia

Bahrain

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Japan

Indonesia

Israel

Kuwait

New Zeland

Peru

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Great Britain (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent)

northern Ireland

Republic of Korea

United States

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Taiwan

Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Region.

The entry into the national territory of persons who have stayed or transited in one or more of these States or territories (list D) in the previous 14 days, is allowed only by presenting to the carrier upon boarding and to anyone appointed to carry out the checks, negative result of a molecular swab carried out within 72 hours prior to entry into the national territory, or rapid antigen test carried out within 24 hours first.

The term of the molecular test is reduced to 48 hours for admissions from:

Great Britain (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and British bases on the island of Cyprus and excluding territories outside the European continent)

Northern Ireland.

The new rules for the countries on list E

The same goes for list D for inbound movements from the States and territories referred to inlist E of Annex 20: here too it is necessary to present a negative result of a molecular swab carried out in the 72 hours prior to entry into the national territory, or rapid in the 24 hours before.

Special measures for some African countries

They also come extended the special measures envisaged in the order of the Minister of Health of 26 November relating to the regime for entrances from:

South Africa

Lesotho

Botswana

Zimbabwe

Malawi,

Mozambique

Namibia

Eswatini.

From these countries it is forbidden to enter Italy, due to the Covid Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa, which is rapidly expanding around the world.

Because it is better to have a passport to go abroad

As for travel from Italy to foreign countries, it is necessary to inquire about the specific rules in force in the country of destination.

However, to leave our country, regardless of any Covid documentation, green pass, vaccine, buffer and anything else depending on each country, it is necessary to have these documents with you:

Travelers heading abroad are advised to always have a passport, with residual validity and any visa required by the country of destination: it is necessary to inquire at the competent diplomatic-consular office in Italy or with a travel agency.

The passport in fact remains the main document for cross-border travel, because it is universally recognized, while there are not many countries that accept the Italian identity card valid for expatriation.

In particular, it should be noted that some countries still do not accept the Electronic Identity Card, therefore it is good to check with the embassies or consular offices of the destination countries whether the document is accepted or not.

Warning: they often involve considerable inconvenience, up to the refusal of entry at the border, both the identity cards in paper format renewed with stamp affixed by the Municipality to which they belong, and those in electronic format renewed with the extension sheet issued by the Municipality, and identity cards whose validity has been extended until the day of one’s date of birth.

We remind you that identity cards issued or renewed after 10 February 2012 must be considered valid until the date, corresponding to the day and month of birth of the holder, immediately following the expiry that would otherwise be provided for the document itself.

How to get an Electronic Identity Card

As for the issue of a new identity card, we remind you that it is now possible to have the CIE-Electronic Identity Card, introduced in 2015 (here how it works, when to use it and how to get it).

There Electronic Identity Card (CIE) is the identity document of Italian citizens issued by the Ministry of the Interior and produced by the Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato which allows the verification of the identity of the owner and theaccess to online services of public administrations both in Italy and in various countries of the European Union (list here).

You can request it when your paper or electronic identity card expires or in the event of theft, loss or deterioration of your identity document.

But the Simplifications decree of 16 July 2020 has it is possible to request the new document even before the natural expiration date of the above for citizens who are in possession of a paper identity card or a first or second generation Electronic Identity Card.