The new trend that increases labor productivity

Currently, it is common to see every day, more companies that use robots for many of their processes. However, the human being will continue to be required for centuries for an infinity of tasks. Besides, it is the human capital in essence that defines the reputation of a company. For this reason, the leadership of companies is changing the old perception and consideration of employees. As a result, better jobs are being offered today, through a technique called corporate wellness.

What is work wellbeing or corporate wellbeing?

wellness is an English term that means “well-being”, or in a broad sense, a satisfactory and calm state of people, both physically and mentally. It is an expression that applies to be well in any environment, one of them being work (the most controversial). Now, to coin it in terms of employment, it is called “corporate wellness”. It is not something natural, but a condition that an employee can reach as part of a company. As a technique, it allows verifying and taking care of the correct mental, physical and emotional health of the employee.

Every year, There are more companies that have taken the banner of promoting this technique in their jobs. With this, it is intended to reach a state that changes the company-employee philosophy, and improve the company’s useful life. Also, the application of corporate wellbeing allows to obtain important benefits, both in the motivation of the employees and for the company. A corporation that cares about the welfare of its employees will begin to notice a increase in terms of its economic benefits.

How to achieve labor well-being in a company?

The more satisfying a job is, the productivity and effectiveness of the employee will be noticed in their results.. That is why to achieve a correct corporate wellbeing technique, it is necessary to apply a series of steps. The first is that the company cares about physical, personal and group well-being, not only minimizing risks, but promoting health. This may include extra-work programs or plans, such as internal gyms, sports practices or competitions with other companies.

A second step to achieve that well-being are the emotional or affective well-being programs. It is necessary to verify and reduce or eliminate stress or anxiety through motivational workshops. improve nutritionalthough it is in the third step, It’s fundamental. Promote the implementation of a healthy menu in the dining room, and that the vending machines offer healthy and more natural products. Promote work conciliationthat is, addressing the best way to execute tasks without reducing productivity.

What are the benefits of wellbeing?

There are many companies that are currently realizing the great benefits that corporate wellbeing brings. One of the first benefits is at product levelswhere some experts place the improves by 35%. Creativity in solving employee problems increases with the application of this technique. Another important benefit is that improve work attendance. Having a greater attention and care of the company towards the health of the employees, absenteeism is reduced (especially the unjustified).

The employee’s commitment to the company increasesbecause feeling valued, he would never change his position and his sense of belonging would also increase. Work stress would have less impact, thanks to the improvement of working conditions, both in terms of space and equipment. Finally, intervening in the well-being of employees does nothing but improve the image of the company. It’s more, engagement and loyalty automatically transform into customers and brand ambassadors.

What characteristics should a job have to ensure job well-being?

Corporate Wellbeing was born as a proposal in the best style of a “multivitamin”. That is, the characteristics are varied and must be concentrated in the same place. To begin with, we must point out the control and equity that the work environment offers about the position to the employee. It offers excellent well-being and gives the employee the confidence to develop their skills and abilities. A job that promotes corporate wellbeing, will vary the tasks and it will be psychologically stimulatingdriving away monotony and repetitiveness.

Jobs are based on goal achievement. A job that implements corporate wellbeing must focus goals based on the capabilities and characteristics of each employee. Thus, you will have greater work motivation and desire to grow within the organization. The safe and fair financial compensation. That the employee feels that he receives a salary that will allow him to cover needs and pursue personal goals will keep him calm. The perceived information it must be accurate, in particular about the performance and opinion of senior management.

As well as salary is essentialis also the environment security. There must be the perception that personal physical integrity will not be harmed carrying out their work activities. Other important characteristics to consider a company as “a great place to work” would be: better interpersonal relationships, because contact with other people is essential. The perception about evaluation of others towards the worker. The support and treatment you receive from your immediate superiorsespecially the supervisors.

Disadvantages of not having those policies

Just as there are benefits and features that make a company a great place to work, there are also downsides to not applying this technique. If you don’t have these wellness policies, you probably companies are affected in terms of motivation and productivity. An environment that does not offer well-being to its employees, you will not be able to count on efficient communication, teamwork or good interpersonal relationships. If it is intended to advance in the short term in terms of innovation, an environment without wellbeing lacks creativity.

Lines above we talked about one of the benefits of corporate wellbeing was the reduction of absenteeism. However, an environment that demotivates its employees, It will be the cause of diseases, especially psychological. Where will this factor impact? In savings! A company with justified or unjustified absenteeism will lose time and money covering personnel, disbursing medical expenses or replacing those who have resigned. The latter is also an important disadvantage, since those companies that do not apply this technique will suffer the loss of valuable human talent.

Companies that apply it best

To conclude, if you want to work in one of these companies that better apply corporate wellbeing? Here we leave you 2 valuable options. The first, known worldwide, is microsoft, using flexible schedules, subscriptions for gym programs, various services such as a repair shop, etc. and the second, is another of the best known, it is about General Electric. A multinational with more than 140,000 employees, which cannot afford to rotate them continuously. For this reason, it applies the contributions of wellbeing in various aspects.