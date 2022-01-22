The new trend venue in New York? A Staten Island Ferry – Leisure

New York’s new trending venue could be an old Staten Island ferry: two “Saturday Night Live” fixtures, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost, have bought one of the giant orange boats that connect the southern tip of Manhattan with the “fifth. borough “of the metropolis and have” big plans “in store for its future, a Staten Island Ferry.

The John F. Kennedy, as the ship launched in 1965 is called, is in decommissioning due to mechanical problems and an agency of the municipality of New York had put it up for auction. Both Jost, who hosts the Saturday night satirical program “news”, and Davidson, star of the film “King of Staten Island,” are from the island. Both have credentials in terms of ‘connection’ with the entertainment world: Colin is married to actress Scarlett Johansson; Pete, after breaking up with Ariana Grande, appears to be engaged to Kim Kardashian.

The two of SNL, in the hope that the ferry turns out to be the classic “diamond found in the garbage”, is associated with the Manhattan real estate entrepreneur Paul Italia who is also one of the owners of “The Stand”, a club- restaurant for New York comedians: the trio paid $ 280,000 to buy the ferry that for decades countless commuters have taken without spending a cent. Due to being free since the 1990s, the Staten Island ferry is one of the cheapest pleasures in New York: in addition to connecting the island of skyscrapers with what is essentially a large residential dormitory, it allows the journey a breathtaking view of the city passing next to the Statue of Liberty.

The purchase poses many headaches to the three buyers who now have ten days to get the ferry out of the St.

George Ferry Terminal where he has been since August when he officially retired. It will be necessary to tow it with a tug because its diesel engine does not work and then find a shipyard willing to host it until a new accommodation is defined.