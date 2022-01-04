The new TV: 2022 starts with the re-tuning of the channels and the financing of bonuses

Listen to the audio version of the article

Reorganization of TV frequencies on digital terrestrial in most of the regions of Northern Italy. To continue watching TV programs it will therefore be necessary to retune the TV channels. The year of the definitive arrival of the “new TV” in Italy opens with a “refarming” and a retuning of the devices. Operation, the latter, necessary starting from today, January 3, 2022, in some regions of the North and which by 2022 will affect the whole of Italy.

The stages of the re-tuning

From 3 January to 9 March they will be interested in the reorganization of the frequencies Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy (with the exception of the province of Mantua) and the provinces of Piacenza, Trento and Bolzano. It continues, from 9 February to 14 March, with Veneto, the province of Mantua, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna.

Subsequently it will be the turn of the southern and central regions: from 1 March to 15 May 2022 Sicily, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Molise and Marche. From 1 May to 30 June 2022 they will be Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania. “The reorganization of frequencies has already started in Sardinia on November 15 – reads a note a few days ago from Mise – and will be completed on January 4 with the other RAI channels (Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 TGR Regionale and Rai News) ».

Why do we change?

Everything stems from the passage of frequencies from broadcasters to telcos called to use them for 5G. According to a European obligation, TV operators must hand over the 700 MHz band to telephone operators (known as refarming). The transition to DVB-T2 is necessary as it will have to allow TV broadcasters to continue transmitting the same amount of channels, possibly increasing their resolution and quality, the digital TV now in use (Dvb-T) to switch to the second generation one. (Dvb-T2). And without adequate televisions, or alternatively ad hoc decoders, the screens will remain dark. Hence the incentives put in place by the Mise for the change of televisions starting from the 2018 budget law.

From 8 March the change to the new TV

“On March 8, 2022, however – Mise emphasizes in its note – the national television broadcasters will discontinue the Mpeg-2 transmission encoding and activate the Mpeg-4 encoding on the DVBT technological standard throughout the country, which will allow viewing programs in high quality only for those who have a TV that supports this technology. Until December 31, 2022, national television broadcasters will still be able to continue to transmit simultaneously with both codings, but the channels with the new coding will be on the remote control numbers from 1 to 9 “.