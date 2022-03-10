The new TVs looking to say goodbye to the TV box

Since its emergence, television has been innovating and the quality of the image has climbed to the limits of reality. But one of the details that does not go unnoticed, and in which the companies work the most, are the design changes of their devices. Only at the recent CES 2022 there were three models that made a difference and gave certain lights of what is to come. Because we are already far from the cathode tubes and the more traditional forms, and the concept of “the box” was left behind years ago.

In January, at the largest annual technology fair in Las Vegas, where large companies show some of their main projects, LG showed two models that, since the end of 2021, have attracted attention. The first, called StanbyMe, is a 27-inch wireless touch monitor that is powered by a rechargeable battery with three hours of autonomy and that, thanks to wheels hidden under its base, can follow the user to any corner of their home.

Although it is not a conventional television, the screen allows you to project content from the different iOS and Android devices through NFC technology, and adds a support to attach the cell phone. In addition to that, it allows video calls or conferences, moving away from the already known Smart TV. Interestingly, only Chile will have this monitor in Latin America. In addition to its easy transport, it can rotate, rotate and tilt, depending on the use and comfort required by the user.

Another of the models that attracted attention, and that was one of the expected ones from the company, was the Objet TV. The TV, which features a 65-inch OLED Evo panel, is designed in such a way that it doesn’t stand on its own stand like older TVs do, but instead has to be propped up against a wall at an angle. about five degrees. It is something similar to what the company tried with The Frame and which they renewed again in 2021, one of its lines with which it sought to distract users from their TV when it was not in use and could project images, photographs on it. or works of art, as if it were a painting.

In the case of the Objet TV, it is no longer necessarily about images projected on the screen, but rather the model comes equipped with a fabric that the user can control as he likes from the remote control and modify his presence on the monitor. Raise and lower it at your whim and when it is no longer used it practically disappears. In fact, it can be left in such a way that only one edge of the screen peeks out and shows a clock. Of course, the model is not yet available in the country, but it makes it clear based on its design how the company is seeking to reduce its presence to a minimum, but without disappearing.

LG’s Objet TV includes a fabric that is controlled by the remote control. When not in use, the 65-inch screen can be covered in its entirety or leave a section where a clock will be projected.

At the same CES 2022, Samsung was behind another of the models that made people talk. The Freestyle, a projector that is at the same time a television of up to one hundred inches, was shown as an alternative for those who want to save space for the home. With an image that is capable of being scaled to the size of the wall without losing sharpness, the device also has the possibility of scanning surfaces and, in the event of having colored walls or paint, the video or image displayed can be adapted with artificial intelligence so as not to lose its original format, with automatic calibration and leveling. In addition to projecting images, it is also a smart speaker and can illuminate interiors with different motifs.

The idea, like the LG models, has been to be able to reduce the presence of traditional TV. And in the case of the Samsung device, strictly speaking it is designed for Generation Z and millennials, but also for family groups that interact indoors and outdoors, weighing less than a kilo and with the ease of being transported. inside a backpack. The device also provides the ability to display content from a Samsung TV, which can be on or off. In the same way, it includes some Smart TV options, such as services streaming integrated, in addition to the possibility of casting and mirroring from the different iOS and Android devices.

The Freestyle, from Samsung, is a smart projector and TV that manages to take the image up to a hundred inches.

For decades it has been the East that has led the way in technology. Perhaps forever, in fact. But in recent years it has surprised by its advances and proposals for the market. That Samsung and LG are some of the main technology firms is not by chance, because precisely their place of origin -South Korea- is where some of the most important developments take place. Precisely these two are the consumer electronics brands that sell the most televisions in the world, but the second is the one that has been more experimental in recent years.

More about Think Digital

Long ago, it was LG itself that unveiled the first technology to make a flexible and foldable TV in the world, which was perfectly adapted to the needs of the user and his transport. That was in 2014, it gave new updates in 2016, and years later, at CES 2019, it showed its Signature Rollable OLED TV R, a piece of equipment that automatically rolls up and stores in a built-in cabinet – a kind of rack. And the concept remains the same, play with spaces and only be present when required.

The LG Rollable OLED TV, launched on the market in 2020, makes its screen disappear inside a piece of furniture.

But South Korea is not the only benchmark. Xiaomi, the most important Chinese brand of the moment and which is called the “equivalent to Apple” of the East, showed in 2020 what is the first transparent commercial TV in the world, under the same idea of ​​playing with spaces and the possible visual pollution inside the home. It’s nothing new like a folding TV or one that hides itself, but the fact that the Mi TV LUX allows you to see through it also points to visual economy.

Although the model is only available in Asia and some European countries and the company is not yet very popular in some countries, companies like LG did not take long to appear with projects or models of the same type (such as the Transparent OLED Signage), but without a doubt it was the company led by Lei Jun that took the first step. In fact, days after its announcement, Samsung also came forward, confirming to be working with the same technology, but this time for transparent smartphones. On this same Xiaomi design, the company has been working to be able to expand it on different continents, but it is to be hoped that the next projects achieve complete transparency. The Mi TV LUX allows the user to see through it, but due to the layer that contains the various receivers and the technology that allows the image to be reflected, when it is turned off the color of the glass is rather dark.

Xiaomi Mi TV LUX became the first transparent model on the market.

Far beyond image quality, considering that equipment with 4K and 8K projection capabilities is now very fashionable -and there are even exclusive 146-inch 16K models, at a derisory US$1 million for a model that Sony showed about three years ago-, the external design of the television itself seems to be much more relevant. While the quality of videos, movies, or streams is relevant, it has become more important to users how much of their home space they are willing to sacrifice.

That there are models with practically no screen, such as Samsung’s The Freestyle; or that can be adapted and hidden, as well as the LG Rollable; and even where the alternative to see through the monitor is so intended, such as Xiaomi’s Mi TV LUX, it is clear evidence of where the consumer’s horizon is. Much more so in a period where, in the post-pandemic, the users themselves will seek in one way or another to get away from conventional screens. Obviously, the current saturation due to remote work, entertainment via streamingor the different mobile devices, will be part of that crisis and subsequent reaction in which the home seeks to have a place to train or watch movies, but one that is not always present, as the classic “boxes” could do.

In addition to the design, there are also some of the potential functions that could gain momentum in the coming years and that promise to move away from the traditional concept of television. For example, there are some that are experimenting with the inclusion of webcams in their televisions, such as Amazon, but there are also others such as Google or Samsung that include in their teams the possibility of attaching external cameras to record videos or make broadcasts. And it is still a possibility in development, because obviously if you want to hold a videoconference, it will be more like doing it with a small screen or a non-built-in camera, in order to show only the face. And that is precisely one of the criticisms of these models.

And others have been more adventurous. As video game consoles are also undergoing a reformulation, dealing between the digital and the physical, there are companies like LG and Samsung that are adding the game mode option to their equipment, and combining video games and different platforms in that section. Even systems to play games in the cloud, which is a trend that could escalate in the coming years and some TV models already allow it without an intermediary console.

A mention deserves the Japanese brand Sony, which, thinking of transforming its television models into more sustainable equipment, showed its Bravia XR 2022 at CES 2022. Just to name some of its features, the new line included among its launches the Bravia CAM, which It will allow users to control their TV through hand gestures, increase the volume, change what they are watching, among other options. And not in a tactile way, but with aerial gestures that you will capture from a distance. In addition, it will automatically calibrate its brightness according to the lighting in the room, in order to reduce energy consumption as well. To this, it adds that it will follow whoever is looking at the screen with the lens and, if they move or move, it will direct the audio to their location.