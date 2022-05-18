the new ultra trendy waves of summer 2022

By Gwendoline Cozette



– Published on May 17, 2022 at 22:00



Simone Ashley, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Negin Mirsalehi… They have all adopted the new hair trend of the season: botticelli hair.

” The general mood for haircuts this summer will be maintenance-free and effortless“. The American hairdresser Tauni Dawson thus sets the tone for the most trendy haircuts for the summer of 2022. No more hair that is difficult to maintain since this year, the watchword is: natural. And what better way to do this than to take inspiration from one of the painters who best showcases natural hair: Sandro Botticelli.

What are the botticelli hair ?

If you haven’t succumbed to the square trend, the botticelli hair are made for you. Inspired by the Renaissance painter Sandro Bottecelli who gave us the very famous Birth of Venus“ the hair in this style is worn extremely long and unstructured with a natural wave,” says celebrity hairstylist Tom Smith. To summarize, the botticelli hair are long, fluffy, and are naturally curly. Negin Mirsalehi, Gigi Hadid, Simone Ashley, Sandra Bullock or Kaia Gerber have already adopted them.

How to adopt Botticelli hair?

For the lucky ones who have naturally frizzy or curly hair, you have absolutely nothing to do except let your hair flutter in the wind. As for those who have straight hair, you can use tricks to get the Botticelli waves. the waver and the curly iron will then be your best assets. For a heat-free option, you can also do multiple braids through damp hair and sleep in it. The next day, the botticelli hair will be yours!

@tomsmithhd Botticelli Waves #hairtrends #hairtok ♬ Renaissance avant-garde art string concerto B27 – CAMELLIA

