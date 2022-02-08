the new update is fabulous

Samsung Electronics Co. announced a new software update for the series Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 And Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, continuing its commitment to helping users pursue their goals with advanced health and wellness features and to express their personal style. The main goal of the South Korean manufacturer is to entice users to exercise regularly. They expect new improvements, such as advanced interval training designed for any cyclist or runner, a new sleep coaching program, or a new body composition.

Users in possession of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, now, they will have even more ways to customize their look with updated dials and a new line of always fashionable straps. Furthermore, once certain parameters such as weight, height, fat mass and muscle mass have been set, wearables will have the task of encouraging the user to carry out physical activity on a daily basis. As stated by Janghyun Yoon, executive vice president and head of Samsung Ele’s Mobile eXperience Business software platformctronics, the needs of smartwatch users are always growing and so they are committed to providing this latest update.

The new upgrade gives users even more insight into their health progress. Samsung Health it will also show insights into body composition, a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth (to help users improve their health), fitness and mindset. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users will receive a 30-day trial for full and unlimited access to Centr. The watch will not only record the VO2 Max values ​​in real time, but will also warn about the amount of moisture lost during the training phases and how much water it is appropriate to drink to replenish it. In the latest firmware you will also be able to see new and fun watch faces to customize. Finally, Samsung announces that the update will be available starting tomorrow February 9 through the app Galaxy Wearable.

