the new updated ISTAT price list

End of the year in the name of increases, everything costs more: from food to transport, continues the upward trend in prices, also in view of the imminent arrival of the holidays (we talked about it here because we talk about “Christmas sting”). Not just food and bills, according to preliminary ISTAT estimates, in November 2021 the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC) it recorded an increase of 0.7% on a monthly basis and 3.8% on an annual basis (from + 3.0% in the previous month). These figures that seem not to be destined to go down.

Inflation runs: that’s what costs the most

The acceleration, on a trend basis, of inflation mainly involved the prices of energy goods which, according to ISTAT estimates, have passed from + 24.9% in October to + 30.7% in November, in particular those of the non-regulated component (from + 15.0% to + 24.3%). On the contrary, the regulated component, while maintaining very sustained growth, recorded a slight slowdown (from + 42.3% to + 41.8%).

Still up compared to October, although to a lesser extent, the prices of:

food goods both processed (from + 1.0% to + 1.7%) and unprocessed (from + 0.8% to + 1.5%);

A trend that inevitably drags behind many other productive and hospitality sectors (we talked about it and you can deepen the question, above all you want to know how much a coffee at the bar will cost). Now let’s go back to talking about numbers.

Goods and services: how much prices have risen

Among the services analyzed by ISTAT, what emerged is that, for reasons mostly attributable to seasonal factors, the prices of recreational services, cultural and personal care are the only ones to have decreased (-0.7%).

On the contrary, they accelerate the prices of:

food goods , for the care of home and of person (from + 1.0% to + 1.4%);

, for the care of and of (from + 1.0% to + 1.4%); And high-frequency purchasing products (from + 3.1% to + 3.8%).

Regarding food, the main increases concern coffee, sugar, eggs and flour (here we have already illustrated how much more it will cost to shop).

Not surprisingly, according to preliminary estimates, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) recorded an increase of 0.8% on a monthly basis and 4.0% on an annual basis (from + 3.2% in October ).

To date, the Government has taken measures regarding the expensive-billsIn fact, with the approval of the energy decree, specific bonuses were introduced to meet families. On everything else, however, answers are awaited.