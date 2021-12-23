the “new” used vehicle of the Bonaldi Group
No.
he galaxy of Bonaldi – Eurocar Italia Group,
Supernova
it is an incredibly bright stellar explosion, even today which has reached its first 20 years. This is the
car outlet
innovative which is located at
Azzano San Paolo
(via Piemonte 16) and whose
showroom
rich in colors, it can also be recognized from the motorway.
About 250 cars ready for delivery
make up the machine park:
“They are all 4 years old and less than 100,000 km”
, points out
Antonio Procopio
, in charge of Supernova.
“In 15 days the customer can have the car of his wishes,
certified by 110 checks by our experts
and restored almost as if it were new, with a guarantee that goes from 24 to 48 months ”
. The great attention to the customer regarding the efficiency and safety of the proposed cars
“Is the strength of Supernova, also thanks to a team of specialized technicians who are constantly updated”
, specific
Diego Ghirardelli
, which coordinates assistance and logistics for Supernova.
“Supernova today is the flagship of used cars”
, says Procopio.
It was born in 2002 as
car outlet
“And distinguishes itself by offering a certified used car, with the guarantee of Audi First Choice: plus and Das WeltAuto”
.
Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda: Bonaldi’s main brands are all present in the Supernova show.
Supernova, the inside
The requests that arrive at Supernova go beyond Bergamo and Lombardy
, thanks to the opening of an online space
“Where the customer can choose the car that’s right for him”
explains Ghirardelli.
“Requests arrive from Sicily, Sardinia, but also from the rest of northern Italy. They choose the car, come to see it live and take it home. Or we will send it to you, not before having sent photos and videos illustrating the quality of the car, the restoration work and the details ”
.
Customers are increasingly demanding, they pay attention to options and details
, arrives at the Azzano dealership
“With the photo of the car he saw online”
and find quality second-hand products
“A quick answer to the need to have a car immediately
– says Procopio –
especially now that the time to get a new car goes beyond 120 days ”
.
On the occasion of your birthday,
Supernova from 23 to 31 December pays homage to the change of ownership
to those who buy a used car.
For those who simply want to sell us their used car, without buying another, an exceptional is reserved
overvaluation of 20%
.
Supernova, a bit of history
“At the beginning Supernova was a multi-brand, it offered a totally different product from today, the company and customer needs asked us to focus on our brands”
, explains Procopio.
“When Supernova was founded in 2002 I was there, together with Silvano Lanzi”
, Diego Ghirardelli is keen to say.
Today Director of the Porsche Center Bergamo,
Silvano Lanzi was one of the founders of Supernova
.
“I took over the management of Supernova from scratch, took care of the opening and the inauguration. I was young, indeed we were young, because the group that started Supernova was made up of young and very young people. I remember that there was an enthusiasm and a desire to do something out of the ordinary ”
.
The goal was to enter the multi-brand second-hand market
buying cars from different channels.
“If I think about how much adrenaline there was in Supernova today, I still get goosebumps, we were precursors”
, Lanzi confesses excitedly.
“There was this very bright showroom, overlooking the motorway, very impactful, which was perfect for our intentions at the time: to make Supernova something that was not just a quality used car show”
. And in fact Supernova became
a point of reference for the citizens of Bergamo and its province also as a place for events
:
“Zelig’s comedians came, such as Dado and Leonardo Manera, Irene Grandi held a concert, we organized disco evenings: even in this we were precursors. I remember that the famous Baffo from Cremona also came to propose us to have events with him ”
. In December Supernova was also open on Sundays and there were often events for everyone,
“We took advantage of the proximity of Oriocenter and between machines and people it was not even possible to enter”
.
Silvano Lanzi left Supernova in 2008 to switch to Porsche:
“For me it was a very important human and working experience.
Supernova was consolidated then, it was an innovative format that was then copied by others, and has reached today, thanks to the work of then and that of those who came after
. The logic has always been the same, even if it has evolved over the years: to sell beautiful, reliable, quality machines ”
.
Bonaldi, a two-speed year
Telling the present and the past of Supernova is also an opportunity for
take stock of Bonaldi’s 2021
with
Gianmaria Berziga
, General Manager of Bonaldi – Eurocar Italia Group, starting with the second hand.
“It has now become a cornerstone of our business model. The idea of Supernova, in 2002, was far-sighted, especially for the way used to sell, which after the standards of 110 controls, is certified. Thus, we can give the customer the guarantee of a quality product, almost as if it were a new car. The second hand in Bonaldi is not only in Azzano San Paolo, but in all the locations, starting from that of Bergamo, and then Treviglio, Lecco, Sondrio. In 2021 we were in strong growth and the internet continues to open up more possibilities for us at national level ”
.
The great demand for quality used cars is also due to the semiconductor crisis
,
“A considerable push, which for twenty years has found us ready with proposals of an adequate level”
.
Gianmaria Berziga, General Manager of the Bonaldi Group
Antonio Procopio, Supernova Manager
Silvano Lanzi, head of the Porsche Center
In general then the financial statements of the Bonaldi Group
“It’s definitely positive, even if it was a two-speed 2021. The second part in particular was marked by the lack of new cars which favored the used ”
.
The future, on the other hand, rests on two key words: the electric car and the digitization of sales processes
:
“For the electric it was the year in which the transition began. The customer has become more aware and there have been significant increases in sales volume. Almost all the manufacturers have now announced the disposal of the thermal engine, the road is drawn and 2022 will be the year of the electric car. At the same time, the way of buying a car is changing. Today you can buy a car
comfortably seated on the sofa at home
and to do this Bonaldi has implemented the most advanced ways to make the online shopping experience simple, fast and secure through video calls with sales consultants and the sending of personalized videos of the car ”
.
In the end
a Christmas wish
, which has now become a tradition on Eppen:
“Sometimes to wish Christmas greetings they say trivialities but in the end they are not. Last year it was an anomalous, difficult Christmas, many people had had family mourning because of the covid, someone because of the lockdown spent Christmas alone. This year will be a more normal, traditional Christmas. We can spend it with family and friends. My wish is that it will be a peaceful Christmas, we all need it ”
.