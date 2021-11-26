The new Valentino Rossi eBike

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about Valentino Rossi, the Moto GP champion known all over the world, who has just announced that he will leave the racing world forever. He hangs up his helmet and ends his career crowned with great success, waiting to become a father.

Yesterday Doctor number 46 was at Eicma 2021, in the Yamaha stand, on the very first day of the opening to the public of the Cycle and Motorcycle event which is held until Sunday in Milan-Rho Fiera, as every year (except 2020, in cause of Coronavirus). Motorsport fans and all Vale fans were able to spend a special day for to party the pilot.

Valentino Rossi may not race anymore, but he will make those who buy the scooter (presented last September) and the electric bike dedicated to him race. After the announcement at the Italian Bike Festival 2021 in Rimini, the new one was presented at Eicma 2021 eBike TERRA VR | 46, the first e-mtb conceived between Tavullia and Bologna, designed and built precisely to satisfy even the most demanding bike riders. In fact, the Made in Italy design quality and the care in the choice of components are of a high level.

TERRA VR | 46 is an electric bike from bi-cushioned enduro, able to offer a fluid pedaling and a high control downhill and cornering, through a very careful study in the design and the choice of the latest generation technical solutions. The project was developed by the research and development team of MT Distribution, who took care of the engineering and design of the frame and the bike.

Different participants also took part in the creation of Valentino Rossi’s new electric bicycle leading partner in bike and electric components such as Bosch, Pirelli, Sram / Rock Shox, Fulcrum, Ohlins, Crankbrothers, Technomousse and Ochain. The hydroformed aluminum frame has been entirely studied and designed in Italy, it combines the unique design with innovative technological choices. It is equipped with a flipchip system, which allows you to transform the geometry of the bike, passing from an All-Mountain to an E-Enduro. The saddle has been designed in a forward position to ensure an excellent riding position even on steep slopes.

Next year the new TERRA VR | 46 eBike will be launched on the market in two versions, the Limited Edition, made in 46 pieces, numbered and supplied with an exclusive certificate signed by Valentino Rossi, assembled with wireless and carbon components, and the TERRA VR | 46 Premium, made with high-end components.

If you are a fan of Valentino, we advise you to access the VR46 store page on Amazon, where you can find it lots of special offers on clothing and official products of the strongest rider of all time.