the new variant of COVID-19 that mixes Delta and Ómicron

The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet and scientists are still investigating how to end it. In one of these investigations they have found “Deltacron”, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that the World Health Organization, WHO, has already confirmed. However, not much is known about her at the moment.

“Deltacron” is a hybrid version of coronavirus, which combines genes from the Delta and Ómicron strains. So far, 17 cases have been detected in the United States and Europe, according to the researchers and the agency collects Reuters.

Characteristics of “Deltacron”

However, despite the fact that the WHO has confirmed the existence of this variant, not much is known about her yet. This is due to the few cases of people infected with “Deltacron” that have been investigated. The level of transmissibility of this strain is also not known or if it can cause serious health disorders in those infected, according to Philippe Colson, from the IHU Mediterranean biological laboratory in Marseille, France.

Colson has published this week a study on medRxiv in which he and his team describe three infected patients in France by the new variant of COVID-19: “Deltacron”. As they have investigated, this virus combines the spike protein of the Omicron variant with the “body” of the Delta variety.

Recombination of strains is common

During the two years that the coronavirus pandemic has been going on, they have met numerous variants of the original SARS-CoV-2 strain: Alpha, Betta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron. Furthermore, scientists know that genetic recombinations of coronaviruses occur when two variants infect the same host cell.

“During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more variants have circulated simultaneously over the same time periods and in the same geographic areas…This created oropportunities for recombination between these two variants,” Colson told Reuters.

The WHO has already identified “Deltacron”

“This recombination was to be expected,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist at the Organization. “Deltacron” is the mix of Delta AY.4 and Omicron BA.1 and, so far, “it has been detected in France, the Netherlands and Denmark, but at very low levels,” said Van Kerkhove.

On the other hand, the epidemiologist has clarified that, for the moment, “no change in epidemiology or severity” has not been detected. In addition, she has commented that there is “many studies underway” to know the characteristics and singularities of “Deltacron”.

