The new variant terrifies the markets. Bags ko: Milan closes at -4.6%. Oil loses nearly 10% in 8 hours

A black Friday for world stock markets due to variant B.1.1.529. In just one day, the Stoxx 600 index, which groups the main stocks listed on European markets, closed down by 3.7%: in a single session they were lost 390 billion in capitalization. But ever since the opening of the European stock exchanges, it was feared that it would be a difficult day for all world markets, in the wake of the negative trend also recorded by the Asian financial markets, which all closed in negative. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index closed with a decline of 2.53%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index, at the close, was a loss of 2.34%. Same goes for Shanghai, which ended with a drop of –0.48%, as well as for Seoul, with a collapse of1.42%. It went even worse for the European markets. The Ftse Mib index in Piazza Affari closed down by 4.6%. The Madrid stock exchange registered a –5%, while Paris scored a –4.7%, Frankfurt –4.2% and London –3.6%. Overseas markets are also in trouble. On Wall Street the Dow Jones sells the 2.54%, while the Nasdaq records the -1.87%. And also in New York, oil prices are in free fall, with WTI crude oil falling by almost 10% (9.17%) to 71.18 dollars a barrel, effectively eliminating the rise that took place in recent weeks, after having reached 83.3 dollars a barrel on 23 October.

