the new versatile and essential crossover

A true Dacia, essential and efficient, perfect for families and versatile, the new Jogger takes the best from every category in the Dacia world. The length of the station wagons, the habitability of the multi-space vehicles and the characteristics of the SUVs. Faithful to its values, Dacia offers, with the New Jogger, the most accessible family vehicle in the C segment, maintaining, as per philosophy, the best quality / price ratio in the category. With this model, Dacia makes mobility accessible even to large families. Versatile and robust, it is ready for everyday life and outdoor activities.

How it is made

Vertical front with a large grille, well-marked fenders and sculpted horizontal hood. The flush wheels and the spoiler on the tailgate give it dynamism. The design emphasizes the shoulders of the rear fenders giving the feeling of a very stable and robust vehicle. The limited series “EXTREME”, marketed at launch, enhances the vehicle’s outdoor spirit: the roof bars, the mirrors, the alloy wheels and the shark antenna are finished in black, the protective skis in the Megalite Gray color. The interior is distinguished by the red inserts and profiles and the satin gray moldings on the interior panels of the front doors.

Measures

4.547 mm long, wide with the mirrors closed 1,784 mm, 1,632 mm high, with a maximum boot volume of 1,819 L VDA, the Dacia Jogger boasts the best roominess on the market. The second row seats offer the same seat height as the front seats (758 mm), good accessibility to the third row thanks to the folding mechanism of the second row seats. The flush roof height of 855 mm and the knee radius (127 mm) of the third row rank among the best of the vehicles in 7 market places, allowing to accommodate two adults comfortably. The boot volume is 710 liters VDA (with high back) in the 5-seat configuration and 160 liters VDA in the 7-seat configuration.

Standard equipment

Standard equipment based on essential connectivity with smartphone holder and 3.5 ”TFT digital display. The offer is completed by controls on the steering wheel of the regulator and speed limiter, automatic switching on of the headlights. Dacia Jogger offers optional: heated front seats, automatic climate control with digital display, keyless entry key with remote trunk opening, electric parking brake or blind angle sensor.

Sustainable motorization

The 1.0 TCe 110 petrol engine with six-speed manual transmission with 3-cylinder direct injection 110 hp and the bifuel petrol / LPG ECO-G 100 with combined consumption in the WLTP cycle of 7.6 L / 100km, are ready to launch, while the new hybrid engine based on a 1.6 L petrol engine associated with two electric motors (an “e-motor” and a high-voltage starter) with a clutch-free multimode transmission, it is expected between 2022 and 2023.

The price

Orders open as of December 2, 2021, arrival at the dealership expected in March 2022. Prices starting from 14,650 euros.