The new version of Instagram criticized by Kylie Jenner and thousands of users

More than 100,000 people have signed an online petition to denounce the place taken by videos on the application.

For some time it has been possible, if you use the Instagram application, that you see less and less photos of your friends and more and more short videos or Lives. These will soon be imposed for files of less than 15 minutes. A change announced by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, which confirms the slow transformation of the social network into a direct competitor of the Chinese platform TikTok.

But for many users, this change is not possible. More than a million people thus liked (“liked”) a publication calling for a return to the old version.

“Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see pictures of my friends,” reads a post shared thousands of times, including by influencer Kylie Jenner, followed by 360 million people.

“The objective was to share photos”

A petition, launched on the Change.org platform, has even been signed more than 110,000 times. “Let’s go back to the origins of Instagram and remember that the goal was to share photos”, can we read. “And we didn’t have videos on the app until the developers got scared of Vine.”

The signatories demand in particular the return of the chronological display of the posts of the accounts followed, and the end of an intensive suggestion of contents by the algorithm of the application. “We just want to see what our friends are posting!”

And while Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that his platforms will move away from their initial social network functions to take over the keys to the success of TikTok, Tati Bruening (who started the petition) tackles: “We have TikTok for a reason (. ..) There is nothing innovative in using their content!”