The new version of the Bayraktar Akinci UAV completes the tests of its new engine

March 2, the latest version of the Bayraktar Akinci UAV successfully completed new flight tests. This was reported by the Turkish company Baykar, specialized in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The new version of the Akinci, called “B”, was subjected last Tuesday to a flight test in order to test its new engine. This new version of the Akenci has a power of 1,500 HP, thanks to two engines of 750 HP each. In comparison, the Akenci A version, with a single engine, only reached a power of 900HP.

The test flight lasted 16 minutes, being held at the Baykar training and rehearsal center located in Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district. Based on Baykar’s information, the next step of the company is the development of what will be the “C” version of the Akinciequipped with two new engines of 950 HP each.

At present, the Bayraktar Akinci is the largest UAV developed and manufactured by Turkey, following the momentum generated by the excellent results obtained by the Bayraktar TB2. Comparably larger in size, it is equipped with a new triple-redundant autopilot. Among the features offered by Baykar is the possibility of installing an AESA-type radar and Turkish-made Gökdoğan (Merlin) and Bozdoğan (Peregrine) air-to-air missiles. In turn, it can employ air-to-surface cruise missiles Rocket-built Stand-Off Missile (SOM), with an effective range of 240 kilometers.

The operational history of the new Akinci UAVs began last year, when the first version A unit was delivered to the Turkish Security Forces. This was followed by six more units supplied to the Turkish Armed Forces. From Baykar they have confirmed the signing of agreements to provide new Akinci UAVs to two countries, starting deliveries in 2023. However, they have not specified which countries, as respective forces, became the next Akinci operators.

*Photo credit BAYKAR

