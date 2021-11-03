the new video game to raise awareness among young people

UIL has made a new video game for raise awareness among young people on the subject of safety at work and the so-called white deaths. An innovative and high-impact idea, to involve a target such as that of young people with the right and modern languages, thus managing to raise awareness of the risks andimportance of safety in the workplace.

The game is available online on the UIL portal, where for almost a year, there has been talk of the union’s commitment on this front, also with the precious help and support of exceptional testimonials from the world of culture, entertainment and sport.

“There are, on average, three deaths a day at work a situation absolutely unacceptable. This is why we believe it is necessary to tackle this dramatic problem, even with a cultural approach, starting from schools, to train new generations. more aware of the value of safety, prevention and health. It is in this framework that both the idea of ​​the videogame, as a tool for raising awareness and immediate involvement, is the will of the UIL to continue to confront in the coming months with students of all levels, to support the our Zero Deaths at Work campaign. We must deliver knowledge, sensitivity and awareness of risk into the hands of the young people through all means because the future is now and they are the protagonists. Let’s play this game together“.

This is the comment of the UIL Secretary General, PierPaolo Bombardieri.