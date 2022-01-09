the new video shows the potential of the character editor

The video leaks of Elden Ring on the battle with a mini boss were not enough, other videos appear on the net that show, this time, the powerful tools made available by FromSoftware with the character editor.

The new video leaked on YouTube, unlike the recent gameplay videos, does not show the side of the spoilers on the enemies on the Interregnum settings but focuses, in fact, on the editor that users will use to shape the appearance and assign the very first skill points of one’s alter-ego.

The first part of the video provides an overview of the main tools of thecharacter editor, while the second part shows the effects super deformed to be recreated by setting the various parameters to manage the features of the face to the maximum level, should you feel the need to take the path of the Senzaluce giving your hero the appearance ofIncredible Hulk.

The Elden Ring launch is scheduled for February 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. For a further study on the lore and history of the latest role-playing effort by Hidetaka Miyazaki, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our special on Elden Ring and the mythology of the Interregnum.