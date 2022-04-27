The new Vietnamese anti Covid serum

It costs less, is easier to transport, easier to store and safer. These are the properties of the new vaccine that is a candidate for messenger Rna. The serum, produced by the US company Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings it would work al 55% in preventing Covid-19. To report it is a note from the company in which it is announced that the testing phase III has been passed. Its effectiveness, on the other hand, would be of 95% regarding the reduction of symptoms. In this way, therefore, fewer and fewer people will have to resort to hospitalization.

The compound was tested in Vietnam during the peak of the Delta and Omicron variants. A sample of approx 17 thousand people, who were given two 5-milligram doses. There is an interval of 28 days between the first and second injection. Among the individuals who would have undergone the test only one, among other things a subject in old age and with previous pathologies, would have lost his life. Nine, however, the victims in the control group. For the remaining part of the volunteers only mild effects. Testimony, therefore, of efficacy and safety.

The novelty, however, is that this vaccine is self-amplifying. This aspect allows not only to reduce the viral material necessary to produce it, but above all it allows to manufacture larger quantities at lower costs. Another step forward for Arcturus Therapeutics is the freeze-drying of the mRna molecule. This allows you to have a product that can be transported in a simpler way than in the past and, above all, does not require particular prerogatives for its conservation. In fact, it can be kept at room temperature and there is no need for refrigerators or other systems to keep it intact as the days go by. Moreover, this vaccine would seem to remain even longer in the body, being composed of enzymes that favor the multiplication of the Spike protein.

It cannot be excluded, then, as stated by the top management, that the study carried out in the States may allow the production of new therapeutic options. The goal is to be ready if new viruses emerge, thus avoiding what happened in the first months of the pandemic.