the new virtual concert- Corriere.it

Ariana Grande headlines the last music festival on Fortnite held between 6 and 8 August. To celebrate the occasion, a skin dedicated to her will also be released

Last week, Epic Games has announced that a record-breaking superstar she would be headlining in the next series of in-game concerts: The Fortnite Rift Tour. Now we know that the mysterious artist is none other than Ariana Grande. The series of five shows kick off on August 6th at midnight with at least 2 more shows a day scheduled until August 8. Epic recommends being ready and online at least 60 minutes before of any performance so you can jump into the Rift Tour playlist when it's made available 30 minutes before the show starts. The events of Fortnite they filled up very quickly in the past, personally I missed the Fortnite The Device event in the game because I logged in too late, so I recommend showing up early at the Rift Tour shows just in case.

What to Expect from Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour The Rift Tour begins with experiences that combine pop music and moments based on elements of the game, epic games said in the event announcement post. Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to new magic reality in which Fortnite and Ariana will join. Epic sell also a skin based on Ariana Grande as part of its Icon Series, which includes real-world celebrities such as LeBron James and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Ariana’s Skin already on sale just to be able to show up at her concert dressed like her. Participating in the show you will also receive a special glider in the shape of an umbrella. Players who are subscribed or subscribe to the Monthly Fortnite Crew subscription then, will receive some exclusive bonuses for participation, including a rainbow variant of the concert umbrella.

More and more metaverse Past Fortnite concerts have had a huge success: more than 10 million people attended the marshmello in-game concert in February 2019 and more than 12 million people witnessed Travis Scott’s surreal Fortnite performance in April 2020. likely that Epic is aiming to increase the quality of his shows even more with this last concert, and we will have to wait to see what will bring the performance of Ariana Grande within the currently alien-themed world of Fortnite. Already in July there were rumors of ariana grande’s performance and documents that emerged as part of Epic’s case against Apple also revealed that Epic was planning a concert with the super star. The event seems to have been in the works for some time according to a document from the June 2020. At that time, a J Balvin concert it had been set for September but until it happened a month later as part of the game’s Halloween event, while a lady gaga concert still not announced was scheduled for December.