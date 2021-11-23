“The new wave is the fault of the no vax”

«We are facing a wave of pandemics mainly caused by unvaccinated in which the numbers are increasing unfortunately due to vaccination hesitation and we have a duty to take a firm stand on this ». This was stated by the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, in his speech to the European Parliament on the new growth of Covid-19 cases.

“L’scientific evidence is clear, vaccines work and stay better means to hold people safe even with the dominant delta variant. What we have seen in the weeks is an increase in Covid-19 cases across Europe – he added – Europe is in the midst of another wave and it’s a huge concern for all of us “.

The European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides stressed that “the use of the green pass is a story of success not just because it allowed us to work and interact again, di reopen the European Union And restart our economies, in addition to this, the Covid digital certificate was the meeting point where the Commission and the Member States collaborated and gave results. The certificate is the largest interoperable system in the world. We need to avoid fragmentation and therefore coordination is key. We are therefore preparing a follow-up to the Council recommendations regarding freedom of movement in the European Union.The proposal to be approved this week will promote the important role of the Covid certificate which i can make use of travelers. It will be an update to arrive in the EU from all over the world ».

“THE vaccines are doing what they had to do: protect people from severe forms of the disease and prevent them from losing their lives “. Kyriakides added in his speech to the European Parliament on the new growth of Covid-19 cases. “There vaccination is saving thousands of lives, it is undoubtedly effective against the most serious forms of the disease, including those leading to hospitalization and death, and this protection remains very high, although there is evidence of a reduction in protection among older individuals and with other diseases ” .

“There vaccination is necessary, but it is not enough to stop the pandemic and we must work on therapies because people will continue to get sick and need to be treated in the hospital or at home. ”

Last updated: Monday 22 November 2021, 20:38



