The new wave of COVID-19 could be about to begin in the US.

Leaders must redouble efforts to get more Americans, especially older adults, vaccinated and getting booster doses. Likewise, the elderly or immunosuppressed, as well as those who live with them, should consider using a mask with greater protection such as the N95 or an equivalent. Increasing access to rapid testing could mitigate the rise in cases by helping people isolate more quickly and linking those who test positive to rapid drug treatment, dramatically reducing their risk of developing serious illness .

Improving vaccination rates may be more complicated now with the removal of vaccination mandates, which have boosted uptake of vaccines and saved lives. Now that vaccination mandates are politically or legally unfeasible in some places, other strategies could become much more important. These include ensuring that all doctors offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all of their patients at all clinic visits. Outreach programs and media campaigns can attract the attention of people who do not have a GP or who are not currently receiving medical care. Providers and health systems should contact all Medicare patients who have not completed their immunization schedule.

Repeated waves of COVID-19 have exposed the weaknesses and chronic underfunding of our public health and primary health care systems. Infectious diseases arise when society fails. Lack of trust limits the ability of governments to protect their people. Fragile public health systems mean that new threats are detected when it is already too late to take action. Sustained funding could help ensure Americans are protected against future pandemic threats by allowing permanent exemptions from budget limits for essential health defense functions, rather than having to rely on temporary supplemental funding for each emergency sanitary.

Diagnostics, treatments, and vaccination against COVID-19 and other threats will remain insufficient until America’s primary health care systems become more robust; meanwhile, COVID-19 will continue to spread among populations that are far less resilient than they would be if they received adequate preventative care.

“Follow the science” is a mantra, but science can be painfully slow and it is inevitable that decisions must be made before perfect data is available. We still don’t know what causes the variants to emerge or what future mutations hold. We also do not know the optimal timing of vaccination for different groups of people, whether a fourth dose will be needed and, if so, when and to whom. Also, we don’t know if the highly effective treatments that have been discovered, in which the Joe Biden administration is placing a lot of confidence, can be offered to enough people to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. The battle to get even half of eligible Americans to complete the vaccination schedule does not bode well for the success of widespread treatments; treatment is often much more difficult to scale than vaccination.

Still, we have to try. Public health, like politics, is the art of the possible. Rigorous epidemiology, meticulous response management, and well-communicated science must be the foundation of public health action. Increasing vaccination, including booster doses, among the elderly and vulnerable is a life and death challenge. Expanding the linkage of tests and treatments can significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and protect health care systems. The United States must also support faster detection and response systems domestically and globally. As a complement to the strengthening of traceability systems, covid monitoring in wastewater, such as that done with polio and other diseases, could identify the spread of the disease before many people get sick. If public health professionals discover outbreaks just as they start, leaders could limit the spread.

For now, most of us can bask in the warm spring sun on our mask-free faces. But we can also do much more to contain COVID-19. If we learn and act quickly, we can get ahead of the virus. As covid continues to adapt, our response must adapt along with it. We could be on the verge of the outcome of the coronavirus pandemic. Our actions will determine what happens next.

Tom Frieden was the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2009 to 2017 and oversaw the US response to the H1N1, Ebola and Zika virus epidemics. He is the president of Resolve to Save Lives.