The new “West Side Story” teaser shows Steven Spielberg’s overwhelming vision

“West Side Story” is shown with a promo teaser. The film is expected in theaters in December.

West Side Story: the new teaser trailer for Spielberg’s film

A new “special look” to the director’s “West Side Story” Steven Spielberg is shown with a new teaser trailer. The one-minute video has many of the same footage we saw in the teaser that was released a few months ago. The song “Somewhere” plays in the background as the central conflict is established, inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The new look seems to focus on Maria Vasquez played by Rachel Zegler, as she finds herself drawn to Tony played by instead Ansel Elgort in 1950s New York. The video ends with a mockery of a gang war and the immediately iconic overhead shot, shot by Spielberg’s longtime cinematographer, Janusz Kamiński. Based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein And Stephen Sondheim, the film will premiere on 10 December.

The first musical for the director

In a career that includes political dramas and war epics, insane comedies and a motion capture adventure, “West Side Story” is Steven Spielberg’s first musical. The film comes a few months after another great musical, the director’s adaptation Jon M. Chu “In the Heights”. The latter film, despite the hype and excellent reviews, had poor box office results.

But movie musicals, in general, have been doing well in recent years. It remains to be seen whether any thematic overlap with “In the Heights” will in any way impact the prospects of Spielberg’s film.

In addition to Zegler and Elgort, “West Side Story” also includes the stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll And Brian d’Arcy James. Rita Moreno, one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody Awards, plays Valentina, who owns the corner shop where Tony works. Moreno won her Oscar for playing Anita in the 1961 adaptation of the musical, directed by Robert Wise.

Francesca Reale

07/29/2021