The new Whatsapp for PC is beautiful and already available (on Windows)

The Lumia Updates portal has found a very interesting one news regarding the Whatsapp desktop app, both in its version Windows than in that macOS. The app is in beta, but it is already possible to download it from the Microsoft Store to immediately access all the news.

The new Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp has been completely rewritten from scratch, and in its Windows 11 version it also integrates the renewed Acrylic graphic effects. The application would be extremely fast, with a start-up time of only 1 second, it would also integrate novelties such as the drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image, the notifications even when the app is closed and a new settings menu. As reported by Lumia Updates, the stickers are missing, but it is likely that they will be added in later versions of the beta and will be present in the final version of the app.

As anticipated at the beginning, the new application will also be available for macOS and here too there is no shortage of news. It will be based on Mac Catalyst, which allows you to share the app code between Mac and iPad: this implies that the future version of Whatsapp for macOS should also work on iPad. The two versions of the app would be very similar, with the exception that the one for iPad should obviously have optimizations to facilitate use with the touchscreen.

However, if as regards Windows the beta version of the new app is already available on the Store, the situation does not seem so rosy for Apple users: there is no information regarding the arrival of this new version of Whatsapp on Mac and, what’s more, until the macOS version is available, the iPad version will not arrive, much awaited by many apple users.