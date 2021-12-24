The new Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X have no more secrets: here are the specifications

The debut of the new range is approaching Xiaomi 12. The new flagships of the house Xiaomi, as announced in recent days, will be officially unveiled during an event scheduled in China on December 28th. The commercial launch is expected in early 2022, at least for the Chinese market. In Europe, however, the new Xiaomi 12 will arrive by the end of the first quarter of next year. The smartphone will be among the first to mount the new top-of-the-range Soc Qualcomm.

Waiting for next week’s event, several new information has arrived in these hours on future Xiaomi flagships. The new ones are on the way Xiaomi 12 And Xiaomi 12 Pro. Furthermore, these two smartphones should also be accompanied by the Xiaomi 12X, an inexpensive version of the 12 characterized by some interesting features. Let’s see all the details on the new projects.

Xiaomi 12: compact size and record display

Let’s start from Xiaomi 12. The new smartphone from the Chinese company will be a compact flagship capable of guaranteeing top performance on the market. As confirmed by a promotional poster that appeared online in these hours, the new Xiaomi 12 will be able to count on one 6.28 inch display with AMOLED panel and Full HD resolution+. The maximum refresh rate will be 120 Hz. The display includes a hole for the front camera. Xiaomi revealed that its smartphone display got a A + score from DisplayMate also registering 15 new records linked to the quality of the panel mounted.

To manage the operation of the smartphone we will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-range chipset will be joined by LPDDR5 RAM and memories UFS 3.1 for storage. There will be at least three combinations of RAM and storage coming soon: 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB. Despite the compact size and low weight (180 grams according to the latest leak), the new Xiaomi 12 will be able to integrate a battery from 4,500 mAh.

If the autonomy is not extraordinary, you can always recharge the battery quickly. The smartphone will, in fact, support the 67W fast charging Also noteworthy is the support for rFast wireless charging up to 30W. Among the specifications we will find complete connectivity with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Let’s move on to photographic sector.

For the moment, information on the anterior chamber is limited. The rear compartment, on the other hand, is described in detail by the information that appeared online in these hours. The smartphone can count on a triple rear camera with a main sensor with 50 Megapixel OIS (1 / 1.28 inches with f / 1.9 aperture). The main sensor will be joined by a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor (123 ° viewing angle) and a third sensor with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom. On the software side, the presence of MIUI 13 is confirmed.

As for the price, the new Xiaomi will arrive on the Chinese market with a starting price of around 510 euros (at the current exchange rate).

Xiaomi 12 Pro: low consumption 2K display

There is great expectation, of course, also for the new one Xiaomi 12 Pro. The smartphone, unlike the 12 “base”, will propose a 2K resolution display. The smartphone will use a new one low power technology”Which will reduce the impact of high resolution on runtime. The increase in resolution will also be accompanied by an increase in the diagonal. The Pro variant of the new Xiaomi flagship, in fact, will be able to count on one 6.67 inch diagonal thus recording a significant increase in the size of the smartphone.

On the new Xiaomi 12 Pro, the information relating to the technical sector is more limited. At the base of the project, in any case, there will always be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will be joined by at least 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The integrated battery will also be significantly larger than the 4,500 mAh one mounted by Xiaomi 12. Differences from the 12, moreover, there could also be in the photographic sector.

Xiaomi 12X: like 12 but with Snapdragon 870

Xiaomi’s new smartphone family will also include it Xiaomi 12X. The smartphone may not be unveiled on December 28th but only in the following weeks. The project, however, exists and is almost ready for debut. From China, the confirmation of one of the reference managers of Xiaomi, Wang Teng, has arrived in this sense, who reiterated the existence of the project.

The latest rumors about the new Xiaomi 12X highlight the similarities of the smartphone with the future Xiaomi 12. The 12X should resume, in terms of aesthetics and dimensions, the 12. The smartphone will present a substantial difference under the body. In fact, it will be the one to manage the functioning of the device Snapdragon 870 and not the new top of the range Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

In fact, therefore, the new Xiaomi 12X will arrive on the market as a real mid-range, able to offer compact dimensions, excellent performance and a significantly lower price than the 12. Sales should start in January next year.