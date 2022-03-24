The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 at a historical minimum price and 4 other brand bargains

The Redmi Note 11 for just over 150 euros, a Xiaomi electric toothbrush for less than 10 euros… pay attention to these Xiaomi-bargains!

You don’t have to wait for the start AliExpress Anniversary to make you with best bargains from Xiaomi. For a limited time it is possible to buy some of the best-known products of the Xiaomi ecosystem at crazy prices: we have the new Redmi Note 11 for 164 eurosthe Redmi 9A for less than 90 euros or the famous “magic printer” of the firm with a epic 40% discount.

Join us in this selection of discounted products in which we also you will not have to apply a single coupon or codeif anything use only the New User Bonus, for the only one you will have to register a new account on AliExpress. Also keep in mind that, except for the electric toothbrush, all these bargains belong to AliExpress Plazaso you will have them at home in less than a week and with fifteen days to return them at no cost.

5 Xiaomi bargains to get ahead of the AliExpress anniversary

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. Save more than 30 euros on the 64GB version of the Redmi Note 11 and 50 euros on the 128GB model. Whichever you choose you take, at minimum pricea mobile with a very good combo of features: 90Hz AMOLED displaya Snapdragon 680, 33W fast charging, dual speakers, a quad camera of up to 50 megapixels… All this topped with one of the finest and most beautiful designs that you will see in this price range.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi 9A. In case you are clear that you want an affordable terminal, you also have the Redmi 9A with an appetizing discount of 40 euros. It is a basic mobile that boasts of having a very good battery and a huge screen 6.53 inches. A simple and suitable mobile for users without complications: you will not find anything better for less than 100 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer. Let’s go now with a Xiaomi gadget only suitable for creative minds or expert gift givers: the Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer. It is a wireless portable printer that in addition to allowing you to print your photos in different sizes and formats, is capable of associating videos and sounds to what is printed through augmented reality: you print, scan with the app and… Magic! See how your memories come to life on mobile. Still not clear? Well you know that works without ink and that the role he uses is ba-ra-tí-si-mo.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Pocket Photo Printer

Xiaomi Mijia T100. If you are looking for a basic electric brush for children or for travel, this Mijia T100 is a great purchase, and more at a very limited price of less than 10 euros. It’s fully waterproof, USB-chargeable, and has two cleaning modes and vibration alerts. Small and light, its interchangeable heads don’t cost a lot of money and offer outstanding oral hygiene.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mijia T100

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite. We finish our compilation of bargains with the Redmi Buds 3 Lite, some TWS headphones without active noise cancellation but with such a simple and practical operation that, together with its crushing priceThey are a highly recommended purchase. They have IP54 water resistance, autonomy for up to 18 hours (with the support of the case, of course), Bluetooth 5.2, a remarkably high sound quality and a special design designed so that we can move freely while using them. if you are looking for some cheap headphones for sportsThey are certainly an option to consider.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Do you still want more? Remember that AliExpress celebrates its twelfth anniversary from March 28 to April 2, a period in which you can access hundreds of additional discounts (such as products for one euro or less) and promotional codes with which you you will save a lot of money:

AEL4 : 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros.

: 4 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 29 euros. AEL14 : 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros.

: 14 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 99 euros. AEL30 : 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros.

: 30 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 199 euros. AEL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. AEL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. AEL45: 44 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

As if that were not enough, you can also apply an exclusive Andro4all discount by entering the following codes:

ALIANDROID4ALL8 : 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros.

: 8 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 59 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL19 : 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros.

: 19 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 129 euros. ALIANDROID4ALL45: 45 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 299 euros.

Let’s celebrate!

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

