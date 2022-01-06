The new XPS 13 Plus is the PC of your dreams: design and power at the heart of it all

Dell is one of the leading companies in the information technology sector, especially when it comes to portable PCs. As part of the impressive CES in Las Vegas, the company unveiled one of its new absolute top of the range: the new XPS 13 Plus. Let’s see the main peculiarities together.

XPS 13 Plus 2022: Technical Characteristics

It is a portable PC top of the range in all and for all. With its presentation release, Dell wanted to place particular emphasis on the aspects of the design and gods construction materials. As you can see from the images in the gallery, the new XPS 13 Plus offers a fairly revised design compared to the previous generation: the profile has been thinned, eliminating borders also unnecessary around the display.

There keyboard is all new, with non-existent edges on the side an unprecedented top touch bar, which in addition to being very elegant contributes to further exhaust the design of the device. The keys of the keyboard are made of material that does not include latex and also the feeling when writing promises to be improve compared to what has been seen so far on Dell’s XPS.

Particular attention was paid to appearance autonomy: with the integration of technology Express Charge 2.0, battery it recharges to 80% in less than an hour. The display compartment features a panel OLED with resolution 4K +, equipped with technology Eyesafe.

Great attention is also paid to the appearance of the materials of realization: the new XPS 13 Plus is made with 100% recyclable aluminum, testifying to Dell’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its devices.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K: Technical Characteristics

Along with the new XPS 13 Plus, Dell also unveiled a new monitor dedicated to videoconferencing. It is an IPS panel equipped with technology VESA DisplayHDR 400, capable of delivering content in 4K compatible with the ComfortView Plus standard.

The monitor is officially certified to work with Microsoft Teams and integrates all the latest privacy and security features. Among these we find SafeShutter, with which you can quickly turn off the microphone and camera even when the device is inactive. The device is equipped with a UltraSharp webcam and an array of microphones with noise cancellation. There is no shortage of audio speaker with power up to 14W.

Exit and Price

The new XPS 13 Plus arrives in the colors Platinum And Graphite. The market debut is scheduled for spring 2022. Variants will come with Windows 11 and with Ubuntu 20.04.

The new Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor will be available globally starting in March 29, 2022.

For both Dell products has not yet communicated the launch prices official for the Italian market. We will come back to update you as soon as we know more.