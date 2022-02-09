The new Yamaha 2022 – Motorcycling

The TMAX 2022 sees the arrival of a more compact, motorcycle-inspired body, which features a new nose with air intakes and protruding aerodynamic wings, in addition to the double LED headlight, with integrated indicators. Also new is the windshield, which improves smooth running. The rear features a T-design LED light. Unchanged the 35 kW 560 engine (you drive with an A2 license) and the aluminum frame. The chassis uses new lighter rims (10% at the front and 6% at the rear) made with Spin Forged technology. The suspension settings have also been changed (41 mm upside-down stanchions and progressive shock absorber), which should guarantee greater feeling at the front. Bridgestone Battlax SC2 tires are developed specifically for the TMAX. New color TFT instrumentation with customizable 7 ”screen equipped with Garmin 3D connectivity and maps, with traffic and weather updates in real time and forecasts. The presence of the Smart Key has been confirmed, while the blocks with joystick management are new. The handlebar has been modified, now in aluminum, and the saddle, which is longer, to offer greater freedom of movement to the rider. The shape of the footpegs has also been improved and lengthened. It will be available from April 2022. Prices: 12.949 euros cim; 15.149 euro cim Tech MAX version.