the new year begins with joy

Jennifer Lawrence she will soon be a mother for the first time. The pregnancy of the actress, 31 years old, was announced in September 2021 by the US magazine People who reported the star’s spokesperson directly as a source. For Jennifer it is the culmination of the dream of love undertaken with her husband Cooke Maroney, met in 2018 and married the following year. “Before I met Cooke, the marriage it was not in my life plans – said the Oscar-winning actress during a podcast – As soon as I met him, however, I changed my mind: I wanted to legally bind him to me forever, ”he said.

