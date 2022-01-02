the New Year’s Eve Bulletin in Europe

Three deaths from the fireworks explosion in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Burning cars and vandalized public transport in Belgium. It is the (partial) bulletin of the New Year celebrations in Europe, where thousands of people have defied bans and restrictions, causing victims and damage.

In the Netherlands, for example, end-of-year barrels have been banned by authorities across the country. The police, on New Year’s Eve, had warned that they did not have the strength to enforce the ban. Despite this, the police seized 180,000 kilos of fireworks, a record for the Netherlands. But the ban, like reports Nos, was largely bypassed: a 12-year-old boy was killed and another was seriously injured in Haaksbergen, in the east of the country, due to the explosion of a “hammer”, a fireworks game improvised by a man, which he has been arrested.

Same situation in Germany, where there are several accidents caused by fireworks, in spite of the prohibitions. Here too there was a victim, a 37-year-old man who died in Hennef, near Bonn. In the same incident, a 39-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital. In Austria, a 23-year-old man died southwest of Vienna and three other people were injured.

In addition to the deaths and injuries from the barrels, the European bulletin includes several acts of vandalism and clashes with the police. Also in the Netherlands, around 100 people were arrested. In Friesland, in Tzummarum, a clash between the riot police and a group of young people who had started a fire in the street ended with a revolt against the firefighters and the arrival of riot units. writes 31mag. Similar scenes of urban warfare have been reported in other areas of the country and in neighboring Belgium.

Here, in the capital Brussels, the police have press release nearly 400 interventions. In different parts of the city, some cars were set on fire, while several videos bouncing on social networks depicting groups of young people attacking buses and trams, and vandalizing them.