the New Year’s Eve of RTL 102.5 in radiovision – Il Tempo

Everything is ready for the New Year’s Eve of RTL 102.5. From 7 pm on December 31st all the great Italian artists will toast live with the listeners of RTL 102.5 to celebrate the new year. The evening will be conducted by Angelo Baiguini, Federica Gentile, Paola Di Benedetto, Simone Palmieri and Diego Zappone, Carolina Rey and Mario Vai (live on both RTL 102.5 and Radio Zeta).

RTL 102.5, the first Italian radiovision, is ready to celebrate the last day of the year with “BIG & BANG”, the New Year of RTL 102.5. A great event made of music and great guests who will toast live with the listeners. Laura Pausini, Jovanotti, Alessandra Amoroso, Cristiano Malgioglio, Kungs, Mahmood, Gaia, Gué Pequeno, Purple Disco Machine, Arisa, i Tiromancino, Gianni Morandi, Noemi, Bob Sinclar, Francesco Gabbani, Katy Perry, Emma, ​​Le Vibrazioni will be with us , Gianna Nannini, The Kolors, Marco Mengoni, Annalisa, Sangiovanni, Elettra Lamborghini, J-Ax, Alvaro Soler, Giuliano Sangiorgi, Fred De Palma, Tiziano Ferro, Sophie and the Giants, Meduza, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, Tecla and Alfa .

Together it will be the New Year’s Eve of inclusivity, where we are all invited to actively participate and be part of a single, large community united by technology and a passion for music.

The appointment with “BIG & BANG” is for December 31st: live, from 7 pm, from our studios in Milan and Rome to celebrate the beginning of the new year. At 20:30, within the program, the year-end speech by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, a speech that this year assumes a particular value as the last of Mattarella’s mandate and being inserted in a socio-health context again very delicate. The evening will be broadcast simultaneously on RTL 102.5, Radio Zeta and live streaming on RTL 102.5 PLAY.

The whole of Italy will be connected to unified networks for a great evening in which the artists and listeners will be, thanks to live connections, the real stars of the “BIG & BANG” New Year’s Eve.

The celebrations will also continue on January 1st, with the microphones open to exchange greetings. You can find all information about RTL 102.5 PLAY. RTL 102.5 is broadcast on DTT channel 36, on SKY 736 and streaming on RTL 102.5 PLAY.