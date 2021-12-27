The New Year’s “Giant” arrives: what awaits us

After the last disturbance (the third) of the series, Italy will open a phase characterized by an important weather anomaly: the African anticyclone, renamed “Giant” for the occasion, returns to visit us after a long absence but he does so at the time of year when he should be holed up in Africa. So here’s what will happen to New Year’s.

Who will hit the “Giant”

As experts predict, from Wednesday 29 but especially between Thursday 30 and Saturday 1 January 2022, a huge anticyclonic bubble from North Africa will extend over the Mediterranean, incorporating the Iberian Peninsula and Italy with an absolutely mild and unseasonal climate with numerous historical records at risk. The maximum temperatures may even exceed 20 degrees especially in the South and on Sicily with a first appetizer already yesterday in some areas of the island. New Year mild as never before with thermal anomalies even of 10 and more degrees.

Slightly different situation in the North limited to the lowland areas: in winter, high pressure rhymes with fogs. Areas affected by poor visibility even in broad daylight will experience very cool, if not cold weather, even during the central hours. In the Alps and the Apennines, on the other hand, the climate will be incredibly mild for the period with the tightness of the snowpack put to the test by the sunshine and the rising temperatures.

Disturbed temperatures

As we said, the relevant aspect will be the thermal increase: over 20 ° C in the South, especially Calabria and Sicily, peaks of 15-17 ° C in the Center, a similar situation also in the North on cities not affected by fog in the days between on December 29 and January 2, as a minimum. The anomalies, however, could last a long time: the latest projections indicate an anticyclonic period even in the first days of January up to the Epiphany, which would be sensational and with few precedents in the meteorological history of our country. All the frost, for now, will remain confined to Northern and Eastern Europe. Mildness will also reach Spain, Portugal, France and in part even Germany.

What will happen next

The mathematical models tell us that, pushing us in the long term, an attenuation of the heat wave will only be possible from 4-5 January onwards with a descent of cold air from Eastern Europe ready to interest us around 8 -9 January reporting a cold climate suitable for winter thanks to a disturbance with rain and snow at low altitude. As always happens in these cases, the temporal distance is such that they cannot be considered forecasts but should only be taken as a trend line for the end of the anomalous heat that we will experience in the coming days.