the New Year’s sales are underway with many Nintendo Switch games discounted up to 75% – Nerd4.life

Nintendo welcomes 2022 with i New Year’s sales ofeShop, with many Nintendo Switch games on offer, with discounts up to 75%. Among the titles in promotion we also find Mario Golf: Super Rush, Neo: The World Ends With You and The Wither 3: Wild Hunt.

The new promotions involve hundreds of Nintendo Switch games and should be able to meet everyone’s tastes. Find the complete list of offers at this address or by directly accessing the eShop from your console. The Nintendo Switch eShop New Year Sale will run until January 12, 2022.

Nintendo eShop logo

Find one below selection of some of the promotions available:

Mario Golf: Super Rush – € 47.99 (-20%)

Yoshi’s Crafted World – 39.99 euros (-33%)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 34.99 euro (-30%)

Overcooked 2 – € 6.79 (-75%)

The Outer Worlds – € 23.99 (-60%)

Civilization VI – € 8.99 (-70%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – 29.99 euro (-50%)

Movin Out – € 6.24 (-75%)

Asterix & Obelix XLL 2 – € 4.99 (-70%)

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – € 19.99 (-50%)

Burnout Paradise Remastered – € 8.99 (-70%)

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – € 9.99 (-50%)

Bioshock The Collection – 19.99 euros (-60%)

Dysco Elysium – The Final Cut – 25.99 euros (-35%)

NEO: The World Ends With You – € 29.99 (-50%)

Have you found any particularly interesting offers? Let us know in the comments.

