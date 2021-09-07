The New York Film Festival returns to the cinema with “Tragedy of Macbeth” – La Voce di New York

“We look forward to welcoming NYFF audiences back to Lincoln Center this fall,” said show director Eugene Hernandez. Also this year, there are five sections of the films in programming. Joel Coen’s “Tragedy of Macbeth” opens the event on September 24th. The director directs Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand in this black and white adaptation that the press release calls “a work of raw chiaroscuro and enchanting anger … a haunted film with a fixed gaze, and a wide open mouth, in front of a world afflicted, crumbled by blind greed and reckless ambition ”

The NYFF, produced by Film at Lincoln Center, is in its 59th edition. Last year’s one took place on zoom, because it was in full pandemic and isolation was essential for containing the virus. This year … we are still in full pandemic, but the vaccine is different, which despite a part of the world insisting on fighting with unprecedented and criminal violence, will allow the demonstration to return live. Some events will be outdoors and virtually usable but with vaccine test (completed for at least two weeks) and masks you can return to the halls.

“We can’t wait to welcome NYFF audiences back to Lincoln Center this fall, and what better way!” said the director of the event Eugene Hernandez, noting the virtual twist it took last year: “the festival has traveled from Brooklyn to Queens, the Bronx and across the country via Virtual Cinema. This year we are back at our Upper West Side home, but we continue to explore new places and new ways to interact with the public in person, outdoors and online – stay connected! “

Also this year, there are five sections of the films in programming: Main Slate(heart and historical fulcrum of the program), Currents (which integrates the previous one trying to draw a more complete picture of contemporary cinema, giving emphasis to new and innovative forms and voices), Spotlight (showcase of the most anticipated and relevant films of the season), Revivals (selection of important works by renowned directors digitally remastered and restored, preserved thanks to the support of generous partners) and Talks (in-depth discussions with directors, critics and curators).

To inaugurate the event, on September 24th, “Tragedy of Macbeth”By Joel Coen. The director directs Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand in this black and white adaptation that the press release calls “a work of raw chiaroscuro and enchanting anger … a haunted film with a fixed gaze, and a wide open mouth, in front of a world afflicted, crumbled by blind greedto and reckless ambition “. Several years ago, it was McDormand herself who asked her husband to direct her on stage but the director refused because he was insecure as a theater director. But when Daniel Sullivan staged the opera in 2016, Joel Coen was so impressed with Frances’ interpretation of Lady Mcbeth that he decided he wanted to direct it! It was enough to conceive a film version. And here is a reading of the tragedy which, compared to the original dramaturgy, sees the protagonists in the “post-menopausal age” – which adds a certain urgency and gravity to their ambition – and shifts the genre towards the thriller. Coen himself states: “It is interesting how Shakespeare managed to anticipate some themes that in the early twentieth century were recurrent in American crime fiction… the one I read as a boy. I thought it would be interesting to bring some of these aspects into the production of the film ”.

The Festival will begin on 24 September, tickets will be on sale from 7 and will end on 10 October.

For information on tickets, locations, anti-COVID measures and programming, visit the website filmlinc.org