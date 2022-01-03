the New York Prosecutor is suing former President Donald Trump

New York Attorney Letitia James wants to hear from former US President Donald Trump as part of the ongoing investigation to see if the company attributable to him has inflated the value of its assets for tax reasons.

The news, reported by the American media, has been officially confirmed. The subpoena was sent to the former president and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr. The Attorney General’s office said, in filing the request, to seek testimony and documents from Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

Prosecutor James intends to find out whether the Trump Organization lied to banks or the tax authorities about the value of their assets, inflating it to get better loans or minimizing it to save on taxes. On December 20, the New York Times reported that the former White House tenant had sued James in an attempt to stop the investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York State by Trump and his real estate company, claims that James’ investigation, which has been going on for more than two years, violated the former president’s constitutional rights.