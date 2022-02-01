the New York Times buys it for a million

Wordle it’s very simple. The aim is to guess a 5-letter word by trial and error. Each time a word is entered, the system colors a letter green if it is present in the word to be guessed and if it is in the right place, yellow if it is present but in the wrong place, gray if it is not present. Failing six attempts, the word is revealed and can only be tried again the next day. Creator and programmer Josh Wardle said he will work with the newspaper’s team to keep all player scores intact and that Wordle will remain free even when hosted on the New York Times website.

There is also an Italian version. It is not an official version, but it was created by the data scientist Pietro Peterlongo. Is called Words and you can play at this link: https://pietroppeter.github.io/wordle-it/