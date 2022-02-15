The New York Times has won against Sarah Palin, for now

The Manhattan federal judge appointed to decide the libel suit against the New York Times, filed by Sarah Palin, announced on Monday that she will reject the former Republican candidate for the US vice president for the Republican party. Judge Jed Rakoff’s decision was communicated while the jury is still closed in chambers (a legitimate but rather anomalous situation, the experts explained): whatever the verdict of the nine jurors, the case will be rejected because according to the judge. Palin’s lawyers did not bring evidence of “actual bad faith” from the newspaper. The former Alaska governor will be able to appeal.

Palin sued the newspaper for defamation for a 2017 editorial in which she was accused of helping to encourage violent terrorist actions against members of Congress, with particular reference to the bombing that involved Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in 2011. The New York Times reported incorrect information about some posts on the social networks of the political committee of Palin; the editorial was corrected following reports of the error and protests, but the paper was still sued by Palin. After a pre-trial process that lasted 4 and a half years, also slowed down by the pandemic, the hearing in a federal court began in recent weeks.

The process was considered particularly significant and delicate not only for the notoriety of the parties involved (on the one hand one of the most prominent and discussed policies of the Republicans in the first decade of the 2000s, on the other the largest journalistic institution in the world, with a progressive orientation and with 170 years of history), but also for the possible implications on the legislation regarding the press and freedom of expression, which in the United States is particularly protected. During the hearings, many enlightening questions about the functioning of newspapers also emerged: the main one is the daily contradiction between the pressure on immediate publication times and the need for careful checks.

At the center of the lawsuit was the editorial “America’s Lethal Politics,” published on the evening of June 14, 2017, just hours after James Thomas Hodgkinson shot Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise and other Republican party members who were training. for a baseball game near Washington (six people were injured). The article was first written by Elizabeth Williamson, but revised by the editor of the comment and opinion pages of the New York Times (which are independent from the rest of the newspaper), James Bennet, who – as he himself told in court – added the parties involved in the lawsuit believing that the editorial was too weak for the occasion.

The editorial pointed to the extreme tone of the political debate as one of the causes of the violent attacks on Congressmen. In commenting on the day’s event, he referred to the previous 2011 bombing in Tucson, Arizona, which resulted in six deaths and the serious injury of Democratic Congressman Gabrielle Giffords. In the final draft, Bennet spoke of “clear links” between the attacker’s action and the messages on social media of Sarah Palin’s political committee, defining the latter guilty of “obvious incitement”. And she mistakenly cited a post accompanied by a map in which photos of Giffords and other party members would be placed in a sniper rifle-like viewfinder. In reality at the center of the sights, in the image to which he referred, there were not the politicians, but the constituencies to which the Republican party was aiming, as was indicated by the requests for correction accepted by the newspaper.

The error in the facts was recognized by New York Times and by Bennet himself, who took responsibility for it: and no objective link between those posts and some attacks never emerged. To be successful, Palin’s complaint – who considered the correction insufficient with respect to the damage suffered in any case – should have shown that the error was not made due to inattention, as claimed by the newspaper, but was the result of “actual bad faith” (“actual malice “).

It is a discriminant provided for by American legislation, one of the most guaranteed in the world with regard to freedom of the press, introduced by a sentence of the Supreme Court of 1964, in a case related to the New York Times (New York Times v. Sullivan). The prosecution had to prove that the newspaper had published information despite being fully aware of its falsity, or with a total disinterest in its veracity: in this by devoting part of its arguments to the newspaper’s political leanings and to alleged prejudices against Palin. For this reason, Palin’s lawyers tried to prove that Bennet was “prejudiced” against him and asked to reconstruct all the passages that had led to the publication of the editorial. Judge Rakoff himself, in rejecting the arguments against the newspaper, stressed the gravity of the error and said he was not surprised by Palin’s choice to sue.

Despite the judge’s decision, the “Palin case” could have a sequel, given that an appeal seems obvious. The error of the director of the Opinion section can lead, in the event of overturning of the sentence, to potentially disruptive effects. Before the verdict announced on Monday Washington Post and its journalism and media expert Margaret Sullivan believed it was not “inconceivable that.” Palin v. Times you land up to the Supreme Court “, which today has a conservative majority after the appointments of the Trump presidency.

Two of the judges, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, had hinted in the past that they could consider a revision of the 1964 information rules. And for several years now the American right – starting with former President Donald Trump – have been carrying out very aggressive attacks against the major newspapers and their freedoms. Many observers – but of course the views of interested observers prevail in the US media in recent weeks – fear that a possible cancellation of the need for “actual malice” could incentivize a series of million-dollar lawsuits for claims against newspapers, with the result of limiting de facto the same freedom of the press. The New York Times hasn’t lost a libel suit in 50 years.

Meanwhile, the debate in the courtroom and the reconstruction of the developments that led to the conception and publication of the editorial have already exposed very current issues on the mechanisms underlying the functioning of newspapers, including those whose standards of rigor and accuracy are universally recognized as tall and above average. Bennet, head of the Opinions section of the New York Times from 2016 to 2020, he said that on that day the newspaper considered an editorial on the shooting necessary, but that he agreed that the first version was not sufficiently “incisive”, in his opinion and that of some colleagues.

Given the tight deadline to publish online and go to print for the paper edition of the following day – given the need to offer readers a comment on the dramatic events of the day – he had decided to personally modify the text, inserting the offending sentences and errors. due to «excessive haste» and the impossibility of carrying out a real revision and carrying out an in-depth verification, as in the usual rules of the newspaper. The editorial was published around 9 pm and immediately aroused criticism and disputes on social networks. The corrections were published the next morning, after what Bennet called a “troubled” night.

James Bennet no longer works at New York Times: he resigned in June 2020 after another controversial case. On that occasion, the Opinion section hosted an article by Republican Senator Tom Cotton calling for military intervention to manage the ongoing anti-racism protests across the United States. At first Bennet had defended the publication of Cotton’s article, much criticized and accused of inaccuracies, forcing and threatening expressions. Then, after more than 800 employees of the newspaper signed a letter of protest criticizing the choice to publish the article, he apologized, admitting that he had not read it before it was sent to print.

The publisher of the New York Times, AG Sulzberger, had called the incident “a short circuit, not the first we have had in recent years”. The autonomy of the Opinions pages from the rest of the newspaper has been responsible for several other controversies in recent years, for what some consider an excessive freedom granted to some external authors and for the difficulty of readers to clearly perceive the autonomy in question. , and distinguish the hosted views from the newspaper line.

In the case of June 2017, the Opinions editorial team felt the need for an immediate editorial after the shooting, even if, as we read in the internal chats, it was not clear which direction to take the comment (“I still don’t see where we could go” a member of the editorial staff). The first hypothesis was to focus on gun control, to then move on to the “rhetoric of demonization”. The tight self-imposed deadlines blew up the usual checks and checks, and the need to follow the mandate received from the publisher Sulzberger to make the section “bolder, faster and more surprising” led to a revision of the article to make it more incisive.

The online magazine Slate summed up what happened as follows: “For anyone who works in the media it is the classic disaster announced: a journalist close to closing time, looking for a strong title”. If this disaster were to be resolved not only in the frequent and serious consequences for those involved in the error – in this the accusation of having incentivized terrorists and assassins – but also in greater pressure on the judicial risks of this type of errors and on the ease of being brought to trial could change many things for the American media.