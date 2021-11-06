The New York Times wakes up Biden: “Back to the center”

The dramatic defeat of the Democrats in Virginia raises the alarm for next year’s midterm elections. According to many observers, including the New York Times, the Democratic Party has squeezed too much into the positions of the party’s left, frightening moderate voters. It happened right in Virginia, where the Republican Glenn Youngkin he also won thanks to his cultural battle against the teaching of Critical Theory of Race in schools. As we have already analyzed on InsideOver, former Governor McAuliffe’s strategy was counterproductive: instead of addressing the problem, he chose to make fun of parents worried by the ultra-progressive drift of the left dem, which sees the United States and schools bitten into the nightmare of white supremacy , forgetting the real priorities of the Americans.

The New York Times against the dem

And after the nightmare night of the dem, to wake up Joe Biden and the Democratic Party we think that the New York Times in an editorial board: as the newspaper writes, the Democrats, “ looking to the left on so many priorities and so many messages, they have lost sight of what can unite the greatest number of Americans. A National Democratic Party that talks about progressive politics at the expense of bipartisan ideas, and that dwells on Donald Trump at the expense of far-sighted ideas, risks becoming a marginal Democratic Party that only appeals to the left “. As the Nytin fact, Virginia is a cross-section of suburbs, educational levels and racial diversity that is a mirror of what a winning Democratic Party should be. The Democrats lost there – even with a longtime moderate as candidate, incidentally outgoing governor – because the party forgot crucial issues like the economy, inflation, the end of the coronavirus pandemic and the restoration of normalcy in schools and it does not offer them moderate and unifying solutions. On the contrary: it is a party that has waged a “cultural war” against “white supremacy” and other issues concerning minorities that the majority of Americans are marginally interested in.

The defeat of the dem socialists