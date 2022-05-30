The new Zara pants perfect for a wedding costs less than 20 euros

In the middle of the BBC season (weddings, baptisms and communions) and with the arrival of summer, one of the problems faced by girls who usually wear pants, both in their daily lives and at these parties, is which model to buy for not be hot and look stylish.

The pants are also a good option to succeed in important events. Proof of this is that at the Cannes Festival several actresses, including Julia Roberts, have opted for a suit or a jumpsuit and not the typical dress. A choice that can be copied perfectly thanks to one of the new Zara pieces.



Zara sarong-pants Zara

In its new collection, the Inditex firm has included pants that flatter all silhouettes and that also incorporate a very original detail: the pareo. After the sarong-skirt fashion, a trend that is making a strong comeback this summer, the flagship of the Galician company has designed a sarong-pants that is available in four different shades and only costs 19.95 euros.



Zara sarong-pants Zara

It is a wide-leg design that is made of a very fine polyester fabric and has a pareo-type fabric overlay detail that envelops the figure and enhances that smaller size effect. In addition, its high shot is key to achieving a much more stylized figure.

read also

A pair of pants available in green, black, blue and ivory white that can be purchased from size S to XL and is a good option to wear to a wedding, with a slip top, a collared top halter or with a top bandeau paired with a sparkly fishnet top that’s right on trend.



Zara sarong-pants Zara

Beyond the parties, the design is also ideal for day to day, combining it with strappy sandals or sports shoes. When buying the pants, you must take into account that the size is smaller than usual, as the brand advises in its online store, so it is recommended to look at the size guide to make the right choice.