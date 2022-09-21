The New Zealander Sina Tainefu rounds out the CRAT Rialta squad

The CRAT Rialta announced yesterday the signing of the New Zealander Sina Tainefu, 20, who arrives to reinforce the third line of the team led by Pakito Usero, since she can act both as a flanker and as a number 8. The young woman of Maori and Samoan descent He measures 168 centimeters and weighs 94 kilos. She comes from Otorohanga, her last club in the New Zealand Waikato Rugby Union.

Sina started in rugby at the age of 15 and in a short time managed to be selected for the Waikato provincial team under 18, sharing a dressing room with players who were older than her. Her stay in Galicia is part of her goal of becoming an international with New Zealand, as happened to Natalie Delamere, summoned for this year’s World Cup with the Black Ferns.

In this way, the young Sina Tainefu becomes the eighth signing of the CRAT Rialta, in principle the last, after the previous arrivals in A Coruña de Valle Viñas, Leire Gorrotxategi, Alba Martínez Medina, the Portuguese Maria da Conceição and the Dutch Nicky Dix , Quen Makkinga and Kyra Elzinga.

Chorny, Rock’s relief

The CRAT also informed yesterday of the arrival at the club of Juan Pablo Chorny to assume the functions of technical director that until now had been carried out by Helen Roca. Chorny comes from Club Rugby Ferrol.