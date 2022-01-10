The new zombie-themed game inspired by The Last of Us sports its scary graphics

It seems like you can’t get enough of zombie-themed games, and just about a year ago another such project was announced to the general public.

The title in question is The Day Before, a post-apocalyptic survival which finds its main characteristic in having to deal with zombies and dangers of all kinds.

It is a kind of Open-world MMO set in aAmerica marked by a pandemic that has infected the population.

Since the announcement of the project, developed by FNTASTIC, The Day Before had been talked about because probably too similar to a great milestone of post-pandemic games in a world full of infected of all kinds: obviously, we are talking about The Last of Us.

The title of FNTASTIC in fact seemed to draw heavily (perhaps too much) from the game of Naughty Dog, starting also from font itself as the title which seemed almost identical to the one used for the titles narrating the adventures of Joel and Ellie.

In The Day Before Cannibal humans and factions battling for survival will also be encountered, as well as food, weapons and equipment obtained by killing other survivors. The game will also have both PvP and PvE mechanics.

Anyway, now The Day Before has returned to show itself in a new gameplay trailer captured on PC, which flexes the muscles by using NVIDIA RTX, at the highest visual quality.

In the video you can see the impact that the effects guaranteed by NVIDIA video cards have with the ray tracing able to provide the maximum possible yield, enriching the image with reflections of light and shadows. The game will also support technology DLSS.

We remember that The Day Before will be released for PC on June 21st of this year.

Finally, since we are on the subject The Last of Us, it seems that the remake of the first chapter for PS5 is closer than you think.

Apparently, moreover, the multiplayer sector of The Last of Us Part II it might be free.

Finally, if you can’t get enough of zombie adventures, Dying Light 2 has a surprising surprise to say the least.