the news 2022 for spring

To resume training, you need clothing and footwear that can combine comfort, performance and obviously coolness. Because during sport, even feeling beautiful makes you feel good!

It’s time to remise en forme! After the holiday break, you have to go back to good habits and it sport is at the top of the list.

No more laziness, it’s time to take back the old loved ones workoutwhether you do them at home or in the gym!

In both cases, one thing is sure: with a nice Pilates suit or new and colorful sneakers, training will be much more enjoyable!

Because we need high-performance clothing and footwear but also that make us feel good, at ease!



From joggers in ultra-feminine pastel shades to the one-shoulder sweatshirt – very Dirty Dancing style- it doesn’t take much to be trendy while running on the treadmill or in the park!

Above: Amazon Fashion presents “New Year, New You” a selection of fitness garments suitable for different sports activities, from yoga, to running and more generally to training.

And since the cold season has already bored us a bit, we focus on the color palette of pastels, hoping that it will stimulate the proverbial swallow that makes spring to arrive earlier in our skies.

From floral patterned tops to paisley patterned jumpsuits, through powder pink chunky sneakers up to sage green T-shirtswe have selected for you all the must-have dresses of the season to play sport with style.

ADIDAS adidas Ultraboos 22 sneakers are perfect for combining charm and grit. In powder pink, they are heart-shaped pupils.

Credits: adidas

AURIQUE The floral bra is ideal for adding a romantic twist to the look.

Credits: Amazon Fashion





COLORFUL STANDARD A lovely lilac zip-up sweatshirt.

Credits: Colorful Standard



REEBOK Light training jacket in technical fabric.

Credits: Reebok

GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE A baby blue ribbed mini bodysuit? Top (in every sense).

Credits: Girlfriend Collective



LANSTON SPORT Sweatshirt with cut-out effect details Dirty Dancing. Super sexy!

Credits: Lanston Sport



MANGO Ribbed cropped sweatshirt in purple.

Credits: Mango

WOLFORD Jumpsuit from The W collection, embellished with sparkling glitter

Credits: wolfordshop.it

NEW BALANCE Fresh Goam Roav sneakers, with an aerodynamic and cool design.

Credits: New Balance



NIKE Free Metcon sneakers, comfortable and cool.

Credits: Nike

FREDDY Cropped top with long sleeves

Credits: freddy.com

OYSHO Compression leggings.

Credits: Oysho

PATAGONIA Cotton t-shirt in the light blue nuance.

Credits: Patagonia

REFORMATION Trousers and top in stretch knit set.

Credits: Farfetch

UND Activewear Complete with crop top and high-waisted trousers

Credits: undswim.com

PUMA X PAMELA REIF Training top.

Credits: Puma

TORY BURCH SPORT Cycle pants and bra in botanical and optical pattern.

Credits: Tory Burch



TRIUMPH Non-wired bra.

Credits: Triumph

UNDER ARMOR Sneakers for training with comfort and style.

Credits: Under Armor



SKIN OF NATURE Set consisting of cropped top and eco-sustainable leggings

Credits: skinofnature.co

RED Socks with contrasting band

Credits: redegroup.it