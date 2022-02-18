The news Ancelotti received after being defeated by PSG in the Champions League

After the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (1-0) in the Parc des Princes last Tuesday, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti received great news this Thursday since, after a day of rest, he was able to count for the first time in a long time time with all the players training without complications.

The French Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy, who will miss the second leg of the Champions League due to accumulation of cards, who arrived just for the match against PSG, completed the session without any problem, according to what EFE learned from club sources.

Thus, ‘Carletto’ will be able to count on the 25 players from the first team in the next match, this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Alavés (9:00 p.m. CET); a key factor to continue defending the leadership of LaLiga Santander, in which they have a four-point advantage over Sevilla.

The footballers warmed up with rondos, did tactical work and possession and pressure exercises before ending the session with the usual game on a small pitch. EFE