the news arrives that upsets the Inter market

After yesterday’s victory in the Coppa Italia in extra time against Andreazzoli’s Empoli, the Inter market could change.

After the three consecutive defeats in the first three games of the 2022, there Sampdoria has decided to exempt Roberto D’Aversa. The coach greeted his former team with a letter, where he thanked the Sampdoria fans but also has criticized on who made the decision to end the relationship.

To sit now on the bench of the Sampdoria is Marco Giampaolo. For the coach it is a return, since he has already coached the Ligurian club, with great results, from 2016 to 2019. The Dorian executives are moving a lot on the market to try to reinforce a team that can center salvation.

After the arrivals of Rincon, Magnani and Conti, Sampdoria wants to reinforce the midfield again. The Ligurian club has the need to take a player who gives life to the maneuver. To fill this role, the Sampdoria club closed for Stefano Sensi of‘Inter, but we know that the ways of the market are endless.

Situation #Sense: the #Sampdoria she was waiting for him today for visits and signature. #Giampaolo he wants it badly, but the boy thinks after yesterday. #Inter froze everything pending exams tomorrow’s #Corrhea. If Tucu out 1 month, Sensi remains as he can play under the spot for Inzaghi – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 20, 2022

Sampdoria, Sensi is pondering whether to stay at Inter

There Sampdoria, in fact, as reported by ‘Nicolò Schiraì, he was waiting for the player during the day for medical examinations and for the signing. Giampaolo strongly wants Senses, but the midfielder he is reflecting after yesterday’s goal scored all‘Empoli in the Italian Cup. Inter froze the operation pending tomorrow’s exam results Correa.

If the Argentine were to remain stationary for at least a month, Senses will remain atInter given that Simone Inzaghi could also use it as a sub-item. The former Lazio coach praised ihis midfielder, to the microphones of ‘Mediaset’, after defeating Empoli: “If he wants to stay I will gladly keep him”.