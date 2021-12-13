the news coming in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video – find them all here the titles to be released on the streaming platform of Amazon in the month of January 2022 between television series, movies, anime and much more.

To follow a 2021 incredibly rich, which has seen the debut of numerous titles that have become a real success, such as LOL: Who Laughs Is Out, The Ferragnez – The Series and The Prince Seeks Son, on Amazon Prime Video comes a 2022 equally surprising, starting with a January full of incredible news, including titles Amazon Original And Amazon Exclusive.

TV series, shows and anime to be released on Prime Video in January 2022

Below is the list of all the news from January 2022 from Prime Video, belonging to the world of show, from the TV shows And of the souls. Among the most anticipated we find the first season of the Italian investigative thriller series Amazon Original, Monterossi.

Monterossi

Available on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2022, the series based on the detective novels written by Alessandro Robecchi (This Is not A Love Song And Of anger and wind), Monterossi.

As We See It

Available on Amazon Prime Video from January 21, 2022 the series Amazon Original in eight episodes based on an Israeli format created by Idisis and Shafferman: As We See It.

Films and documentaries to be released on Prime Video in January 2022

In addition to TV shows, to January Prime Video also brings many films to its catalog, including the highly anticipated title Amazon Original “The Tender Bar“.

The Tender Bar

Available on Prime Video from January 7, 2022 the film directed by George Clooney which brings to the screen the autobiographical novel “The Bar of Great Expectations” by JR Moehringer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize: The Tender Bar.

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange

Available on Prime Video from January 14, 2022 the Sony movie Picures Animation, fourth and final chapter of the homonymous film series, Hotel Transylvania: A Monstrous Exchange.

If you don’t want to miss out on all the titles coming out in the coming months, also discover the Amazon Prime Video news catalog here.