the news convinced the press – Nerd4.life

The reviews of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which allows us to carry out the usual collection on first grades assigned to the game which in this case are a lot positive, demonstrating that the new approach to the series given by the chapter in question has convinced the press.

There were several doubts in this regard, considering that the game overturns some traditional elements by proposing a wider and freer open world, modifying the now established formula quite substantially.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes us to ancient Hisui

As proof of this, it looks like a sort of spin-off game rather than a real chapter of the main series, but practically everyone liked the experiment. This also applies to us, as you can see in our review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus just published, where Christian Colli evaluates the title in a very positive way.

So let’s see a first collection of votes that emerged in these hours from the main international newspapers on the internet: