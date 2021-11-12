Cashback, the green light arrives: the news drives Italians crazy. November confirms that it is a good month to increase the account

Who participated in the State cashback and al Supercashback, because in many cases it was the same people, he has two certainties. The first is the difficulty in seeing the practice of reimbursement linked to the spase carried out, because the government is against it. And the second, however, is that the time for harvesting is finally coming.

In this, the government was of words. Because he had anticipated that he wanted to take time until November to complete all the control procedures relating to the refund requests relating to the Supercashback and so it will be. Basically there were at stake 150 million euros, those destined for the top 100m of the ranking and there was also financial coverage to be verified.

Today we can say it: that money is there and payments will arrive within the deadline of November 30, the one that was set at the time. No further postponement or, worse, no cut in premiums as someone had feared in recent weeks, trusting erroneous and fragmentary information.

Cashback, the green light arrives: payments to Italians are about to start

How do we make sure the Supercashback payments are about to start? Simple, because for a few hours all those who are among the 100 thousand in the final ranking and who have not been crossed out for having been ‘crafty’ are receiving a message.

The text is clear: “Congratulations, you are among the 100 thousand participants at the top of the ranking of the Super Cashback and you are entitled to a refund of 1500 Euros! The amount will be credited to you by November 30, 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the transfer to the IBAN you have already communicated will be made. Thanks for participating “.

The cap was set at 787 valid transactions, made at a physical store and therefore not with e-commerce. Not everyone has received the notification yet, but it will happen within the next few days at the latest. And it will be a good way to celebrate Christmas.