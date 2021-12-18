the news for charging systems

HOME SOLUTIONS – The Volkswagen is developing a complete charging ecosystem so as to make life easier for buyers of battery-powered cars, who can fill up both at home, using the wallbox ID.Charger, both to the public columns through the network We Charger. For home solutions, two versions of the ID Charger are available, a base one, and another one that is always connected to the network that can be controlled with the smartphone application. In Germany, the Volkswagen brand also offers an electricity supply contract called “Volkswagen Naturstrom”, which guarantees certified green electricity, derived from renewable energies.

EXPANSION CHARGING NETWORK – To “fill up” the columns it is possible to use the We Charge card, through which customers have access to one of the largest charging networks in Europe, with over 270,000 public points. This number is constantly increasing as, by 2025, the group will install around 18,000 fast charging stations in Europe using partners. To these will be added a further 35,000 charging points that will be set up with the help of commercial partners, many of which will be accessible to the public.

SMARTER – In the near future, Volkswagen will also develop intelligent charging and the bidirectional charging, both solutions are intended for domestic use. Having a Home Energy Management System (HEMS) is a prerequisite for using these services. The system recognizes all consumer needs so that it can stagger and manage energy delivery in an intelligent way. The main advantage is that charging with self-produced solar energy will be even easier for owners of photovoltaic systems.

BIDIRECTIONAL CHARGING – The benefits will be even greater by using bidirectional charging. Electric cars can in fact feed the electricity they do not need into the customer’s home network (vehicle-to-home) and in the future they will also provide electricity which will be used to “stabilize” the electricity grid. This functionality will be made available through an internet update for all ID models with a 77 kWh battery.

NO MORE CARDS – In 2022 Volkswagen’s ID models will also be equipped with a new function which will replace the current top-up card authentication process to make “refueling” even easier. Thanks to an encrypted communication compliant with the ISO 15118 standard, the charging it will be launched as soon as the customer inserts the appropriate cable. Invoicing will take place in the usual way through the We Charge contract. In 2022 this Plug & Charge mode will be available in the Ionity, Aral and EON networks.

FASTER CHARGING FOR IDS – In the coming months i supplies of energy will still be faster because the maximum power of the IDs with a 77 kWh battery will go from 125 to 135 kW. This will reduce the charging time down to nine minutes (when going from 5 to 80%). These improvements will be activated through a software update. A new mode called Battery Care will also be made available, which ensures maximum battery protection by limiting the charge level above 80%. All these innovations will also be accompanied by a renewed and more effective travel planning system.