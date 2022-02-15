the news from the schedules for March, April and May 2022

What are the news from schedules for March, April And May 2022? After the latest news on the programming of the beginning of the year, from Mediaset further advances arrive on programs and the fiction scheduled for the next three months. Who inherits Sunday evening? Which broadcasts take the place of the Big Brother VIP? And what series are on the way in the wake of Fosca Innocenti’s success?

The news from the Mediaset schedules

For the next spring 2022, Mediaset update i Channel 5 schedules between confirmations and news. Between new programsalso check Big Show. The title refers to the transmission already tested with Andrea Pucci on Italia 1. However, in the presentation of Publitalia, released recently, the show results with Enrico Papi as a host and on the flagship network. News, if we can say so, also the ‘move’ of Emigratiswith Pio and Amedeofrom the ‘young’ network to the main one of the Biscione.

What’s on Canale 5 until May 2022

As for the new fictionscheduled for the first decade of March 2022 the debut of Stronger than fate with Loretta Goggi. To follow, space also a Purple like the sea with Can Yaman. Finally: the new edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi (stable on Saturday evening); The return – somewhat surprisingly – de The record show with Gerry Scotti (on Sundays. Next, Avanti another is back – Pure in the evening); The Island of the Famous with doubling in two episodes (on Mondays and Thursdays); The semifinals and the final of the Italian Cup (for which it closes on May 22nd).

Italy 1 between Pupa and Secchione and Vin Diesel

Come on Italy 1? What to expect from the titles in schedule for March, April And May 2022? The most awaited novelty, actually already announced, is the new show de version The Pupa and the Nerdyconducted by Barbara d’Urso.

Teo Mammucari and Belén Rodriguez continue to drive Hyenas until the end of the season. Only a moviehowever, represents a ‘half-turn’ for the channel: Bloodshooton first tv and with Vin Diesel (for the Fast and furious cycle). Also re-proposed: all the films of Mission Impossible, Rocky and Ice Age.

Network programming confirmed 4

Finally, obviously untouchable the programming evening from Network 4. Until May 2022, except for changes related to Mediaset schedules, the move of Countercurrent on Wednesday evenings, as well as the broadcast of White Zone On Sunday.