the news Home Video of October 2021

Alone

Genre: Horror

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 21, 2021

Jessica escapes the city in a desperate attempt to cope with the loss of her late husband, but is kidnapped and locked up in a mysterious man’s farmhouse. Escaping from the clutches of this murderous kidnapper, Jessica finds herself in the heart of the wild Pacific Northwest region where she will have her wits to rely on to survive as her pursuer draws closer and closer. A tense death hunt in the new psychological horror presented by Midnight Factory.

Carletto the prince of monsters – Season 2



Genre: Anime

Format: DVD

This item will be released on October 21, 2021

The Count is an elegant vampire with a French accent. Wolf would seem like a normal guy, but wait until you see him with a full moon. Frank is big and fat and scary just looking at him. What are they doing in a quiet Japanese suburb? They escort Carletto, the Prince of Monsolandia on an educational journey among human beings. One adventure after another in which humans and monsters face each other, understand each other, fight and become friends. There is not so much difference, if one does not persist in looking at appearances. From the famous comic created by Fujiko F. Fujio. The second unreleased series, containing 80 new adventures for the first time dubbed and presented on DVD (Contains episodes 43 ~ 84).

Eli Roth’s History of Horror – Season 2

Genre: Horror

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 21, 2021

The second season of the series. Through the words of directors and icons of the present and the past, the director, actor and producer Eli Roth continues the exploration of contemporary horror cinema involving its protagonists and the most authoritative voices of the film and literary panorama. Among the personalities interviewed there will be, Stephen King, Rob Zombie, Greg Nicotero, Joe Dante, Don Mancini, Quentin Tarantino, Andy Muschietti, John Landis, Brian Yuzna and Ruggero Deodato.

Lupine III – The third series – Volume 2

Genre: Anime

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 7, 2021

The most light-hearted and crazy series among all those dedicated to Lupine III: the awaited third series of the most famous thief in the world with the unforgettable “giaccarosa”. New daring adventures await Lupine III and associates. The cunning thief will have to face fearsome enemies and high-risk situations seasoned with an unmissable and unprecedented spicy component. At his side the inevitable Jigen, Goemon and Fujiko. Clever, brilliant, brave and prankster Lupine III will be constantly chased by the tenacious inspector Zenigata, giving rise to breathtaking escapes and hilarious situations. Concluding volume of the Lupine series, the incorrigible Lupine, which debuts uncensored also in the Blu-ray format with the full version dubbed in Italian for the first time (contains episodes 27 ~ 50).

Possession – The Devil’s Apartment

Genre: Horror

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

Loading... Advertisements

This item will be released on October 21, 2021

Madrid, 1976. The Olmedo family has recently moved to the city in search of a better future. But the dream of a new life will soon turn into their worst nightmare: in the house they bought with so many sacrifices, they will discover that they are not alone. Dark forces and evil presences hover in the apartment, tormenting the whole family and in particular little Pepe. Based on a terrible and disturbing true story that took place in Spain in the old quarter of Malasaña, one of the greatest Spanish cinema successes of the last period.

Riders of Justice

Genre: Action, Comedy

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 7, 2021

Markus is a soldier forced to return home quickly to take care of his teenage daughter Mathilde after his wife is the victim of a tragic train accident. However, the truth quickly comes to light when a survivor of the wrecked train reappears stating that the woman was killed and the perpetrators are members of a group known as “Riders of Justice”. Mads Mikkelsen seeks revenge in Danish action directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, defined as a new interpretation of the revenge action thriller and produced by Zentropa, a production company founded by director Lars Von Trier.

Scream (Steelbook)

Genre: Horror

Format: BLU-RAY + UHD



This item will be released on October 21, 2021

A dangerous serial killer wanders around in an American town, acting covered in a phantom of the opera mask. While Sidney, whose mother was murdered a year earlier, moves to her friend Tatum’s house, young horror movie fans Billy, Stu and Randy have one more reason to organize thrilling evenings. But after a while, reality and fiction end up mixing. Wes Craven’s beloved slasher became a pop culture phenomenon celebrates his 25th anniversary with a new 4K UHD master with a premium Steelbook edition.

The Devil has a Name

Drama

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 7, 2021

Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multinational oil company has polluted the water on his land. But when his crusade against power takes him to court, Fred must find a way to survive and save what he believes in, while avoiding the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams. Edward James Olmos returns to directing with a thriller of denunciation against the oil empire inspired by real events. In the cast: Kate Bosworth, Alfred Molina, Haley Joel Osment, Pablo Schreiber and the director himself Edward James Olmos.

The Stand

Genre: Horror, Science Fiction

Format: DVD, BLU-RAY

This item will be released on October 21, 2021

The world is devastated by a terrible plague that is decimating its inhabitants one by one. The survivors find themselves fighting a colossal battle for survival that has identified Mother Abagail, a blind and wise woman of 108 years, as the only possible architect of salvation. His antagonist is the mysterious Black Man, Randall Flagg, an evil character with mysterious powers. The acclaimed new event series based on Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic classic Shadow of the Scorpion, packed with a stellar cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden and Amber Heard.